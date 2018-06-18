Fann has 3 schools on top
AUBURN | Four-star defensive end Curtis Fann, Jr. continues to have three schools on top, and visited one again on Saturday.
Fann, from Emanuel County Institute in Twin City, Ga., was back in Auburn for his fourth visit to the Plains.
“It went real good,” Fann said. “I actually didn’t know they were having camp, but I got here and decided to go.”
Fann participated in Auburn’s High School Tigers Camp, working with defensive line coach Rodney Garner and defensive coordinator/area recruiter Kevin Steele. Fann also spoke with Gus Malzahn following camp.
“I spent a lot of time with Coach Steele and Coach Malzahn,” Fann said. “They said they need d-linemen. They are losing a lot of good d-linemen so they could use me.”
Fann is considering helping the Tigers fill their need. He said Auburn, Florida State and South Carolina continue to stand out above other schools.
“(Those three schools) have been on me hard since early in my recruitment,” Fann said. “And they haven’t let up. With Auburn, they have a good defensive line every year and they win big games every year.”
Fann isn’t in a rush to make a commitment. He plans to take more visits, including at least one more to Auburn.
“I’m taking my time,” Fann said.
Rivals ranks Fann, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 251 pounds, the No. 30 strongside defensive end and No. 36 player in Georgia.
Also had a good time camping at Auburn yesterday!!! 🐅🐅— O C H O 🦍² (@curt_8_) June 17, 2018