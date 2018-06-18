AUBURN | Four-star defensive end Curtis Fann, Jr. continues to have three schools on top, and visited one again on Saturday.



Fann, from Emanuel County Institute in Twin City, Ga., was back in Auburn for his fourth visit to the Plains.

“It went real good,” Fann said. “I actually didn’t know they were having camp, but I got here and decided to go.”

Fann participated in Auburn’s High School Tigers Camp, working with defensive line coach Rodney Garner and defensive coordinator/area recruiter Kevin Steele. Fann also spoke with Gus Malzahn following camp.

“I spent a lot of time with Coach Steele and Coach Malzahn,” Fann said. “They said they need d-linemen. They are losing a lot of good d-linemen so they could use me.”