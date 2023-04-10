News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-04-10 13:50:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Family feel intrigues Mississippi DT

Terrance Hibbler said he was blown away by how friendly everyone was at Auburn last weekend.
Terrance Hibbler said he was blown away by how friendly everyone was at Auburn last weekend. (Jay G. Tate/AuburnSports.com)
Jay G. Tate • AuburnSports
Publisher
@JayGTate
Living the dream in Montgomery, Ala.

Terrance Hibbler made his maiden voyage to Auburn last weekend.

It’s a trip he won’t soon forget.

The four-star defensive tackle arrived Saturday night and toured campus with an emphasis on the new Woltosz Football Performance Center. Hibbler liked everything he saw, but the most memorable thing wasn’t a building or a presentation.

“How friendly everybody is,” said Hibbler, who attends Holmes County High School in Lexington, Miss. “When I got here … everybody already knew who I was and all. It’s love.”

He’s already spent time visiting Texas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and a handful of other Power 5 programs with an eye on making a commitment this summer. He was coy when asked by a reporter to identify his top choices so far, but said Auburn is “on the list” before stopping himself from saying more.

“It’s lit up here,” he said with a smile. “I like everything (here). They make me feel like family over here, so I like it.”

Hibbler said he’s planning to visit Auburn again before committing.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}