Terrance Hibbler made his maiden voyage to Auburn last weekend.

It’s a trip he won’t soon forget.

The four-star defensive tackle arrived Saturday night and toured campus with an emphasis on the new Woltosz Football Performance Center. Hibbler liked everything he saw, but the most memorable thing wasn’t a building or a presentation.

“How friendly everybody is,” said Hibbler, who attends Holmes County High School in Lexington, Miss. “When I got here … everybody already knew who I was and all. It’s love.”

He’s already spent time visiting Texas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and a handful of other Power 5 programs with an eye on making a commitment this summer. He was coy when asked by a reporter to identify his top choices so far, but said Auburn is “on the list” before stopping himself from saying more.

“It’s lit up here,” he said with a smile. “I like everything (here). They make me feel like family over here, so I like it.”

Hibbler said he’s planning to visit Auburn again before committing.