Familiar face awaits Pearl, Auburn in exhibition game

Pearl went 231-46 over his nine years as head coach at Southern Indiana.

Pearl got his first career head coaching gig at Southern Indiana, where he spent nine years coaching in Evansville. He led the Screaming Eagles to a Division II national title in 1995 which included Stan Gouard, the current Southern Indiana head coach.

Friday's exhibition match against Southern Indiana won't be all that unfamiliar for Auburn and certainly not for Bruce Pearl.

After leaving Southern Indiana for Milwaukee-Wisconsin in 2001, Pearl has carried USI with him everywhere. Playing them at Milwaukee-Wisconsin, Tennessee and Auburn.

Pearl's Tennessee team lost to Gouard and Southern Indiana his last year in Knoxville and when Southern Indiana played at Auburn a few years ago, Auburn won in overtime.

"Stan’s got my number, if you will," Pearl joked.

Last year Pearl got to return to Evansville and celebrate the 25th anniversary of his USI national championship team.

Friday in Auburn Arena there are plans for a little tribute before the game and Pearl is anticipating some former players to come down with the team.

"Personally I always try to represent USI everywhere I’ve been," Pearl said. "It’s a big part of my coaching history and my family’s history. I’m very proud of the school and I was there at a time where we grew up a lot and proud to see where she is right now."

Once the whistle blows and the ball is tipped, though, it's all game. It's Auburn's final warmup before Tuesday's season opener.

Auburn hosted an Orange-Blue scrimmage last Friday, but Pearl was not pleased with the "sloppy" play out of his team. He noted that they played much better in the closed scrimmage against UAB and are probably ready to play someone else.

Well, Friday they get that chance. But it won't come easy.

"I know how excited Southern Indiana is going to be, just like they were when they played Indiana and Purdue and Butler and Evansville. Understand that," Pearl said. "My guys don't know how good they are. If Southern Indiana is not the most excited team in the building to play, and we are, that gives us a better chance to play well."

Friday's exhibition game tips off from Auburn Arena at 7 p.m. CT.