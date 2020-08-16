AuburnSports - Fall camp preview: 5 offensive wild cards to watch

Despite two Power 5 conferences cancelling their 2020 fall seasons altogether, Auburn will still open fall camp Monday. The SEC is trudging forward with its previous preseason camp plan, not allowing cancellation announcements from the Big Ten and Pac-12 on Tuesday to affect its trajectory toward playing football in just over a month. And if the SEC says there will be football played, until told otherwise, Gus Malzahn and his staff will continue to prepare the Tigers for their 2020 campaign. Per conference regulations, SEC teams can begin preseason camp Monday, with a 40-day window to complete 25 practices before each team's respective seasons begin Sept. 26. The stretched-out practice period aims to allow programs to have fall-back days in case of COVID-19 issues within their ranks. Each week of camp must include at least two off days. The first five days will be an acclimatization period, with the first two days in helmets, shells added for the next two days, and full pads donned on the fifth day. And when the Tigers finally put those pads back on, a handful of players will bring just as many questions to the table as answers. Auburn's star players can easily be identified, but who are the Tigers whose 2020 seasons could go in a variety of ways? Here are five offensive wild-card candidates for fall camp whose 2020 impacts on the team can be best defined as unpredictable.

RB Harold Joiner

Harold Joiner (22) carries the ball against Arkansas last season. (Michael Woods / AP Images)

It'd be easy to lump running back Mark-Antony Richards in here, as well. But with Richards, Auburn will be easing the redshirt freshman into things after the former 4-star prospect missed all of last year with a leg injury. Richards will come along sooner rather than later, though, likely competing heavily for touches as early as this season. In the case of Harold Joiner, however, Gus Malzahn will be looking to increase his role in Joiner's third season as a Tiger — whether that's as a ball-carrier or not. Joiner, formerly a 4-star athlete in Auburn's 2018 class, bounced quickly into the backfield after beginning his AU career in Kodi Burns' wide receivers room. He redshirted his true freshman campaign before tallying 18 touches, 222 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage last season. Thanks in large part to a 78-yard, near-touchdown reception against Ole Miss — Auburn's longest offensive play of the 2019 season — Joiner is the team's No. 2 returning player in terms of average yards per play (12.3 yards) among Tigers with 10 or more touches from scrimmage. Only Auburn's top receiver, Seth Williams, is better, with his 14.1 yards per reception. Not bad work by a redshirt freshman to identify and attack a niche in the Tigers' crowded running backs room. So what does Malzahn have planned for Joiner's 2020 season? His new offensive coordinator, Chad Morris, loves to utilize multi-tooled weapons in his systems, which seems to bode well for the 6-foot-4 Joiner, who runs like a tailback but looks the part of a tight end. And Malzahn made concerted efforts to get Joiner the ball last year; any wheel routes run by Auburn last season were likely headed Joiner's way, and he mostly executed the plays well in conjunction with quarterback Bo Nix. Malzahn also trusts Joiner to be a factor in crunch time, seeing as he was Nix's target out of the backfield on a fourth-down attempt late against Georgia — a pass that grazed off Joiner's fingertips but was thrown behind him by Nix. With tons of talented Tigers — both young and experienced — at Malzahn's disposal at Auburn's skill positions this coming season, every snap will matter, and every play will be intriguing to see whose hands the ball ends up in. Joiner's touches last year were in relatively short supply, and he could be competing against even more candidates in the backfield and in the passing game this season. Will his experience stand out and lead to increased usage in 2020?

TE J.J. Pegues

2020 Auburn tight end signee J.J. Pegues (5). (Rivals.com)

None on this list more closely adhere to the "wild card" designation than 4-star freshman tight end J.J. Pegues. Malzahn said after Pegues signed that Auburn's offensive staff plans to use him as a pass-catcher, a blocker out of the backfield, and even taking direct snaps as a quarterback in Wildcat formations. Oh, and not to mention Pegues' absurd stature — 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds. It seems less of a matter of if Malzahn will find a way to involve Pegues in his offense and more of when. Morris will look to increase tight-end usage in Auburn's offense this coming season. But how much will that include the true freshman Pegues? He'll be competing for receptions with Brandon Frazier, Tyler Fromm and Luke Deal, not to mention incumbent starter John Samuel Shenker.

Pegues' versatility and skill set at such an imposing size are impossible to ignore, though. If Malzahn so chooses, Pegues could begin his role as early as this season, and could be a devastating weapon if he pans out to Auburn's expectations.

OL Austin Troxell

Austin Troxell (68) prepares to block a defender during Auburn vs. Alabama State in 2018. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

If former 4-star recruit Austin Troxell had been healthy last season, he very well could have fashioned himself a starting role along the offensive line. Unfortunately for him and for Auburn, injuries have provided roadblock after roadblock for the 6-foot-6, 312-pound Troxell. Troxell has suffered three separate injuries on the same right knee — one his junior year of high school; another during his senior season at Madison Academy, hindering his on-field transition to the Auburn program; and the most recent during Auburn's 2019 spring game, forcing him to sit out all of last season. Once back to form from his second ACL tear, Troxell settled comfortably into Auburn's O-line rotation as a redshirt freshman in 2018 as Jack Driscoll's immediate backup at right tackle, after pushing Driscoll hard in the battle for the starting job during Auburn's 2018 fall camp. Troxell appeared in 12 games for Auburn, including two-and-a-half quarters in SEC competition against Ole Miss with the Tigers' starting group, after Driscoll went down with an injury and did not return to the game. Also having garnered experience at offensive guard at Auburn, Troxell was again expected to heavily contend for a role along the line before tearing his ACL again last spring. After sitting out all of last year, Troxell didn't have to rush back to playing form for spring camp. He was able to focus on recovery all offseason, and was even given two extra weeks to prepare after the SEC pushed back the 2020 fall camp start date. With the luxury of some extra time to heal, Troxell could be recovered enough to be back in the mix for a starting job when camp opens next week. Though Troxell is on the third offensive line coach of his Auburn career in Jack Bicknell Jr., Malzahn still views the redshirt junior as one of his more knowledgeable and overall valuable players in the O-line room. If Troxell is a go for 2020, it will only serve to increase competition — and talent — for one of Auburn's most questionable position groups heading into next season.

WR Caylin Newton

Howard University quarterback Caylin Newton (3) looks to throw. (Howard Athletics)

Malzahn likely wouldn't have made the effort to bring in Howard grad transfer Caylin Newton had the coach not had designs to implement Newton's skills somewhere within Auburn's offense. Apparently, that's going to start at the wide receiver position. Newton, like his older brother, Cam, is a quarterback by training. He shredded defenses as a gunslinger and a runner at Howard University, earning Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference MVP honors in 2018. So Newton figures to help Auburn's QB depth behind Nix, but Malzahn will first test his athleticism and big-play ability as a pass-catcher. Versatility is the name of the game for Malzahn's offense in 2020, so Newton's new role shouldn't come as a surprise. But how much playing time can he get at receiver? He's up against four or five veterans at the top of the lineup, then a glut of talented freshmen. That logjam may allow Newton to flex out to other positions within the offense, such as a Wildcat quarterback. It's impossible to ignore Newton's experience and success — and his blood line — as a signal-caller, so it will be intriguing to monitor if he factors into Auburn's backup quarterback equation should Nix be taken out of a game.

WR Ja'Varrius Johnson

Ja'Varrius Johnson (3) hasn't seen the field since his senior year at Hewitt-Trussville. (Rivals.com)

Take your pick — a couple of Auburn's host of young receivers will have to step up this season and make an impact on the passing game in order to replace Will Hastings, Sal Cannella and Jay Jay Wilson on the depth chart. The trendy contenders hail from Auburn's 2020 class — Ze'Vian Capers, Kobe Hudson, J.J Evans, Elijah Canion, and even recent commitment Malcolm Johnson, a 2021 wideout who will enroll early and join Auburn's offense this season, make up one of the most talented wide-receiver recruit hauls in recent Auburn memory. But what about the previous class? Following Jashawn Sheffield's departure from the program and Zach Farrar's transfer, redshirt freshman speedster Ja'Varrius Johnson is the only wideout remaining from Malzahn's 2019 recruiting class. Ja'Varrius Johnson redshirted and didn't see any game action his first year while recovering from a hernia. He should get early looks as both a speed-sweeper and a slot receiver in Morris' offense, seeing as he was one of the fastest and most explosive players in the state coming out of Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, Ala.) last year. Malcolm Johnson occupies a similar mold, but staff familiarity and a year of experience watching Anthony Schwartz and company should allow Ja'Varrius Johnson to begin fall camp with a leg up on the newcomers. There will be freshman names called this season down the depth chart at receiver. The only question is who will take advantage of the opportunity. And while much of the hype will be surrounding the new faces when camp opens next week, it'd be unwise to forget about Ja'Varrius Johnson and how elated Malzahn was to insert him into the offense before he sat out last season.