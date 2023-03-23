But it will be in more than just the red zone where Fairweather will be utilized. In the new offense led by Hugh Freeze and coordinator Philip Montgomery, the Lauderhill, Fla., native and his fellow tight ends will find themselves in every possible position.

It makes sense, too, when you look at the FIU transfer. Fairweather stands 6-foot-4 and is up to 251 pounds, so he will almost always have the size advantage in any matchup against an opposing cornerback or safety. And, when it comes to the red zone, his background as a basketball player – he says he was great at catching lobs for dunks – will come in handy.

While Auburn has yet to install its red zone packages on offense this spring, Rivaldo Fairweather is confident he will be a crucial piece for the Tigers when they get near the end zone.

"Them splitting us out wide and putting us in every spot on the field is really something big that I was big on when I was coming here," Fairweather said. "I'm going to be in tune for it."

His first experience in the SEC has brought some surprises to Fairweather, who describes practices as "more intense."

"Everybody's strong, everybody's big, everybody's fast," he added.

The tight end has already formed a bond with wide receiver Camden Brown, another big target at 6-foot-3 that is expected to contribute in the red zone, while the tight end room has been more than welcoming to the transfer.

"All the tight ends welcomed me with open arms, and it's been fun to be in the meeting room," Fairweather said. "A lot of joking, a lot of playing around, but we really work together, and we're all together, and we're all one group, so it's been fun."

As for when he catches his first touchdown for the Tigers – and his coaches might not want to read this – Fairweather plans on turning it back to his basketball days with his celebration.

"I'm actually going to do that this year because I never did it before because when I score, I'm always so emotional, and I express myself a lot," he said of dunking the football on the goal post. "So, I'm going to have to do that."

Without missing a beat, Fairweather added, "I might go between the legs, just for y'all."