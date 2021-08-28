Fair turning heads

“Tony came in, I was like, everybody said he was good, but when I looked at him, he’s pretty big. Not trying to be funny, but it’s just his size,” said junior edge Derick Hall. “I didn’t think he could move as well as he does. He’s quick, he’s got tremendous speed for his size.

But it wasn’t necessarily for right reasons. The the UAB transfer looked to be heavier than his listed 6-foot-1 and 330 pounds. But those first impressions quickly turned when Fair hit the practice fields.

“So just the way he moves and just his ability to shed blocks and move tackles and just the way he conducts himself on the field, he definitely knows how to play football. I think he’s doing really well.”

Fair, who is at his fourth school in seven years, went right to work after reporting to Auburn in June. His commitment in the weight room and player-led workouts on the field helped him get into playing shape and laid the groundwork for a strong preseason practice.

“A guy like Tony Fair came in and had some things he had to get better at,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “He had to get himself in better shape and all that guy has done is work since he’s gotten here. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do and then you watch him out there and physically he’s better, mentally he’s better.

“He can play. He’s got experience. He’s been in games. I think that has helped some of those older players.”

The 25-year old Fair originally signed with Indiana State in the class of 2015. He redshirted his first season and missed much of 2016 with a concussion, which led to a medical disqualification. He transferred to Pima Community College in 2017 where he played for two seasons and then on to UAB in 2019 where he played two more seasons. With a year of eligibility left due to the pandemic, Fair decided to test himself at an SEC school and Auburn turned out to be the perfect landing spot.

He’s positioned himself to be a starter at noseguard or a key rotational player on Auburn’s defensive line when the season begins Sept. 4.

“Tony Fair, he’s a big dude, but he’s quick. I respect dudes like that just because of what people think of me,” said defensive lineman J.J. Pegues. “You know, I’m a big guy but they just think I’m big, strong and slow, but Tony, he could really move. We’ve done a whole bunch of directional stuff, and Tony could get there.”

The Tigers will host an open practice at at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday at 2 p.m. CT. Auburn will open the season next Saturday at home against Akron. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SECN+ and ESPN+.