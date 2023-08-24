Arriving last year as a 3-star recruit out of Rockwall, Texas, Fair caught just two passes for 34 yards and no scores in an offense that was woeful in the passing game. Now, with a new quarterback, head coach, offensive coordinator and position coach, the 5-foot-10 Fair is ready to make an impact in a system that should be explosive.

"You have to always expect the unexpected and keep your faith strong throughout everything," Fair said. "If you don't have faith, you're going to be in some trouble when adversity hits. I learned a lot. I'm ready to use my experience that I learned to carry over to the next year."

Jay Fair admits that his freshman season wasn't easy. In fact, he mentioned the word adversity quite a few times when speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon. So, how did he get through such a tumultuous 2022 campaign?

The sophomore loved what he was hearing from the very start with the new staff.

"My reaction from hearing big plays, my eyes kind of lit up the receiver's dream, but once you start to see it happen in that practice, it's kind of a routine thing now, so we're expecting that a lot this season," Fair said.

He also has taken on more of a leadership role this year, something he admitted he had trouble with coming in as a freshman last season. According to him, he's not the same guy he was last season and has changed for the better. He also brings up that particular word once again.

"I got a year under my belt," Fair said. "A couple of experiences. I've been through adversity, so I kind of see a lot more than before, so I just feel like that confidence just kind of came within the hard work that I put in and the guys around me that believed me."

Helping with his confidence is the fact Philip Montgomery brings in an offense similar to the one Fair ran in high school. The receiver is ready to showcase once the pads are on and the Tigers line up against UMass on September 2nd.

"I'm ready for the world to see it," Fair said. "It's very receiver-friendly as far as playing in space and running to green grass and using your ability to the best."