Extraordinary run ends in Omaha

"Just an exceptional group of people that make up Auburn, especially this baseball team this year. I didn’t want this ride to end. I enjoyed getting up every morning and being fortunate to be with this group," said AU coach Butch Thompson.

No. 14 Auburn was eliminated from the 2022 College World Series with an 11-1 loss to Arkansas Tuesday night at Charles Schwab Field. The Tigers managed just four hits while the Hawgs scored 10 of their runs with two outs.

AUBURN | An extraordinary run has come to an end in Omaha.

Auburn, which was picked 13th of 14 SEC teams in a preseason coaches’ poll, finished with a 43-22 record, winning an NCAA Regional at home for the first time since 1999 and winning a road Super Regional for the second time in three postseasons.

The Tigers, which came into the season with a chip on their shoulder, quickly adopted a “bad news” chant to break huddles in a tribute to the movie Bad News Bears, and carried a Bad News Bears jersey on the road with them during the postseason.

The players also discovered an Eagle head mask at a candy store in Knoxville at the end of April, which became the official home-run headgear.

"I just thought they grew so much as men as well as ball players," said Thompson. "They were a joy. You didn't have to do much this year to get them going or keep them going or get them to bounce back, I thought they had a resilient quality about them.

"A lot of these guys will move on and do some amazing things and we have some young guys that will absolutely benefit from this experience this year."



In Omaha, AU lost its opening game 5-1 to Ole Miss Saturday before bouncing back with a 6-2 win over Stanford in an elimination game Monday.

"I think the two losses we had, we scored one run in each game. That was going to make it a challenge. I thought just down the stretch, we had to tip our hat to too many starting pitchers," said Thompson.

In Tuesday’s elimination game, it was all Arkansas from the jump.

AU starter Mason Barnett (3-3) took the loss allowing four runs on five hits and one walk in 2.2 innings. John Armstrong allowed four more runs in 1.0 inning as the Razorbacks led 8-0 after four innings.

Carson Skipper came on to hold UA to a run in 2.0 innings, Chase Isbell no runs in 1.2 innings, Chase Allsup two runs in 0.2 innings, Carson Swilling no runs in 0.2 innings and Brooks Fuller no runs in 0.1 innings.

Auburn’s lone run came on a solo home run by Bobby Peirce in the seventh. He also threw out a runner at third base from right field in the eighth. Sonny DiChiara, the co-SEC Player of the Year, was 2 of 4 at the plate.

Auburn’s CWS record falls to 4-12.