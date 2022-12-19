AUBURN | When it comes to choosing a new school, many transfer don’t have a lot of time to develop relationships. It’s usually about what schools offer, the availability of playing time and vicinity to home. But for Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAllister, he’s already got a relationship with new Auburn defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett, who served as a quality control assistant at Vanderbilt in 2019.

McAllister will likely choose between Auburn, Virginia Tech and Boston College. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“Honestly it’s huge,” said McAllister of his relationship with Garrett. “This transfer portal thing, especially with a guy like me enrolling in January, you have to build and formulate relationships in three weeks. You’re really more apt to go with a coach that you know personally that’s going to put you in a position to be successful in a short amount of time.” McAllister, 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, is being recruited to play Jack linebacker at Auburn. The 2022 team captain, who has one year of eligibility, had 65 tackles and 3.5 sacks in his VU career. “My plan on the football field is to allow myself to showcase my skills on a stage where I can really do that on a consistent level,” said McAllister. “Auburn gives me a great opportunity to do that.