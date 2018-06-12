Auburn came up just short of its first trip to the College World Series since 1997 on Monday night with No. 1 overall seed Florida edging out a 3-2 win in the 11th inning.

In year two under Butch Thompson, Auburn advanced to an NCAA Regional for only the second time in seven seasons. In year three, Thompson guided the Tigers to back-to-back Regionals for the first time since 2003, won a Regional for the first time since 1999 and won a Super Regional game for the first time in program history.

“I told them that I would love them for the rest of their life,” said Thompson of his postgame message to his team. “They’re a part of me, part of my family forever. We use three words, we use: Attack, Legacy, Vision. I told them that if they would attack whatever their hands find to do the rest of their life, if they’ll attack it the way they did since August 18 they’re going to do some amazing things.

“I believe this program, the 2018 version at Auburn, has left an unbelievable legacy within our program and on our university that I think is noteworthy. For their vision I want them to aim as high as they possibly can in anything they encounter. I expect them to do some amazing things individually as they move forward and go out on their own. That’s kind of how I wrapped it up with them. I thanked the seniors and we said a little prayer and then I told them to make sure you can look everybody in the eye and shake their hand. It’s a job well done from the head coach’s standpoint.”

Auburn must replace eight seniors and at least three juniors going into next season, but another talented recruiting class will arrive this fall and the Tigers return four Freshman All-SEC players along with sophomore starters Will Holland and Conor Davis.

“To see how fast this program took off under him just shows what he does, inspires us and coaches us up and we’re always ready to play,” said senior pitcher Andrew Mitchell. “It doesn’t matter who it is. Just to see how far we’ve come, it’s been truly a blessing and I now there’s greater things on the horizon.”

The infield should be a strength with Steven Williams expected to move from right field to catcher after a strong freshman season, Holland returning at shortstop, freshman Edouard Julien potentially moving from designated hitter to second base and the addition of junior college third baseman Rankin Woley, who hit .460 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 93 RBI as a sophomore at Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

Davis could make the move from left field to first base.

Several incoming freshmen could also compete for a starting position in the infield including Ryan Bliss, Devin Warner and Jarrett Eaton.

In the outfield, freshman Judd Ward should be ready to compete for a full-time role and junior Jeremy Johnson could be ready to compete for a starting position. Julien is also a possibility for the outfield along with several incoming freshmen such as Kason Howell and Eaton.

Auburn’s pitching staff should also receive a boost with the addition of left-hander Garett Wade, who was named the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year after going 7-2 with a 0.90 ERA and 109 strikeouts as a senior, plus several other all-state performers in Brooks Fuller, Carson Skipper and Will Morrison.

All-American Casey Mize will be pitching in the Detroit Tigers organization and Mitchell will have to be replaced but freshman standouts Tanner Burns and Cody Greenhill will be back to anchor the staff, and fellow freshman Jack Owen could be poised for a breakout season in 2019.

The pitching ranks could be further bolstered with the return of sophomore Davis Daniel, who threw 5.1 dominant innings against the Gators Monday allowing just one hit and striking out six. Daniel was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 11th round last week, but could move up significantly with a strong junior season.

“It’s very exciting for me. Not that anybody doubted that we could be here, but I think it makes the vision more clear. Everybody knows how close we were. Last year was the Regional, this year we pushed to the Super Regional and we’re ready to bust that door open,” Daniel said.