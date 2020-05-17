Chad Morris has reeled in his big fish at the quarterback position. The Tigers added their eighth commit Sunday in 4-star Houston (North Shore) gunslinger Dematrius Davis, the nation's No. 6 dual-threat QB and a top-20 player in Texas He had just recently backed off his Virginia Tech commitment May 6, and it didn't take long for Auburn offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and the Lone Star State recruiting specialist Morris to swoop in and lock up an Auburn quarterback of the future.

Dematrius Davis (4) is the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the country. (Rivals.com)

Davis ties 4-star running back Armoni Goodwin of Trussville, Ala., as the highest rated offensive prospect committed to Auburn's rapidly growing 2021 class. Gus Malzahn's recruiting haul for next year has doubled in size over the past three days after Davis committed Sunday, and Tarvarish Dawson (3-star athlete), Caleb Johnson and Garner Langlo (both 3-star, 6-foot-7 offensive tackles) came aboard Friday. The Tigers now have the No. 22 recruiting class for 2021 after entering Friday ranked in the 50s. So, what does Auburn's newest pledge bring to the equation? Let's break down what Davis' commitment means to Auburn's offensive makeup for the future, as well as his skill set as a quarterback.

ROSTER/POSITION OUTLOOK

Morris identified Davis as one of his top targets for Auburn's recruiting on the offensive side of the ball soon after the former Arkansas head coach joined Malzahn's staff. Dating back to his Razorbacks days, Morris has had a relationship with the quarterback since his freshman season. With his Texas roots and connections, Morris targeted Davis, Kaidon Salter and Kyron Drones. And with Salter and Drones going other directions — now committed to Tennessee and Baylor, respectively — it was time to strike with Davis, who started to be considered an Auburn lean seemingly right after he decommitted from Virginia Tech. In terms of the outlook for Auburn's future quarterback room, signing a big-time QB in the 2021 class makes perfect sense. Davis is set to arrive prior to Bo Nix's junior year. Auburn will hope to use a redshirt on Davis, then have him compete with 3-star 2019 signee Chayil Garnett for the starting role after one or two seasons, depending on whether Nix is in a position to leave early for the NFL. The hope for Auburn is that its next starter will spend his first one or two years with minimal pressure and with a focus on steady development, heeding Nix's tutelage and learning from Morris until Nix is ready to leave and the next QB is ready to make an easy transition into the starting role.

EVALUATION

Plain and simple, Davis is a winner and leader. Those are obviously big cliches for athletes, especially out of high school — so for good measure, here's another one: He's got all the intangibles coaches hope for in their quarterback of the future. The 5-foot-11 rising senior will be looking to win his third straight Texas 6A state championship this coming season. To win the first title in 2018 — a game during which he accounted for 422 total yards and five touchdowns and won Offensive MVP, and after which he won MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year — Davis beat Duncanville, 41-36 with a 45-yard Hail Mary as time expired. It's considered one of the greatest plays in Texas high school football lore, and was nominated for an ESPY.

no state can compete with Texas High School Football



North Shore Hail Mary to win the state championship in the highest classification. #TXHSFB #UILState pic.twitter.com/N0x86o9tu6 — CJ Vogel (@cjvogel3) December 23, 2018

Of course, one play doesn't define Davis' career, or the type of prospect he is as a quarterback. He has a 38-1 record as a starter (he also started some his freshman season) and has racked up 6,022 passing yards, 1,867 rushing yards and 97 total touchdowns over the past two years. Under 6 feet tall, Davis' athletic abilities match his stature as a slippery and nimble dual threat. He's a passer first, but when the first one or two options aren't available or things get dicey with the pass rush, Davis has the awareness and speed to escape the pocket while keeping his eyes downfield, then taking off and running if he sees an angle or a big patch of green in front of him. Like most highly recruited dual-threat quarterback prospects, Davis has made his living dissecting defenses when a play breaks down. "Intangible" skills come to mind again when Davis' tape is flipped on and he's able to find targets downfield in precarious situations and when he's forced to improvise.

His top-end speed isn't blazing, but Davis can make one or two defenders miss in the open field, and he has the strength to break tackles from defensive backs near the goal-line — and he's not afraid to fight for extra yardage when he can smell a touchdown. Arm strength is one of Davis' more average qualities, though he makes up for it with accuracy on the run and decisiveness when looking downfield from within the pocket. Davis' ball placement is exceptional, and he tends to make his best throws near the sidelines and can roll to either his right or left. When Davis is able to drop back and survey the defense, he can dissect the middle of the field and find streaking receivers' outstretched gloves in stride. If Auburn can lock him up officially down the road, Davis will be one of the more dynamic quarterback prospects in recent Tigers history. Morris will be anxious to begin perfecting his skill set to create what Auburn hopes will become a serious problem for SEC defenses in years to come.