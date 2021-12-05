Eston Harris committed to Auburn 'no matter what'

When Mike Bobo was dismissed, it led to some speculation that offensive line coach Will Friend could also be on the way out. The two are friends and came to Auburn together after initially being part of Shane Beamer's staff at South Carolina. Friend is still on Auburn's staff and none of that speculation has come true. But even if it were to, OL commit Eston Harris is locked in.

Eston Harris is committed to Auburn no matter what. (Rivals.com)

“I’m committed to the university. I’m with them no matter what," Harris said. Auburn hosted the Auburn High offensive lineman on an official visit this weekend. But since he's already committed, it was more so to show him what he'll be doing once he enrolls. “Everything is good. I’m just ready to get in here and get to work," Harris said. He will sign on Dec. 15 and be an early enrollee for Auburn.

Harris says Friend plans to start him off at guard and teach him to play tackle as his college career moves along. He's already been doing it, but Harris and the rest of Auburn's commits are focused on recruiting other guys and closing out the class strong. “Julian Armella is here. That would be a big-time pickup for us, so we’re trying to get him," Harris said. "We’re trying to get Robert Woodyard and Khurtiss Perry. Tyre West was here (for the Iron Bowl). That would be a big pickup.”