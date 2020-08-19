AuburnSports - ESPN FPI projections for Auburn's new schedule

How many wins should Auburn fans expect from a bizarre, 10-game schedule? Auburn's 2020 slate has experienced a big overhaul since AuburnSports.com last broke down the Tigers' FPI projections in May. No longer will they face a resurgent North Carolina squad in Atlanta, a game FPI gave Auburn a 79.7% chance of winning three months ago. But they lose Alcorn State, Southern Miss and UMass off the schedule, too — a trio of seemingly guaranteed victories for Gus Malzahn's team.

Anthony Schwartz (5) celebrates a touchdown at Texas A&M last year. (John Glaser / USA TODAY)

Now, it'll be a conference-only campaign for Auburn, with two new faces on the docket in Tennessee and South Carolina, set to be played at home and on the road, respectively. Which SEC showdowns are most looking like wins for the orange and blue? Which are the biggest long shots? Let's peek at what the advanced analytics think of the Tigers' shuffled schedule. The FPI has the Tigers ranked No. 9 (or No. 5, if the Big Ten and Pac-12 teams ahead of them are removed).

ESPN FPI projections for Auburn's 2020 schedule (swipe right to see full grid) Team Opponent FPI Auburn's chance to win Week 1 vs. Kentucky 33 86.7% Week 2 @ Georgia 5 33.6% Week 3 vs. Arkansas 59 93.9% Week 4 @ S. Carolina 39 79.7% Week 5 @ Ole Miss 38 79.7% Week 6 vs. LSU 6 49.7% Week 8 @ Miss State 72 91.9% Week 9 vs. Tennnessee 36 88.0% Week 10 @ Alabama 3 21.1% Week 11 vs. Texas A&M 15 70.5%

With a projected record of 7-3, Auburn is given an 88.2 percent chance to reach eight wins in the regular season, a 10.8 percent chance to win the SEC West and a 5.2% chance to win the SEC. Since FPI isn't giving Big Ten or Pac-12 teams Playoff odds after the conferences canceled their fall seasons, Auburn has the eighth-best chance of making the 2020 College Football Playoff, behind Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and UCF.

