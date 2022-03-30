Kiesau starting with ‘downhill, physical run game’

It was worse against conference opponents with the Tigers ranking 12th in the SEC averaging 117.9 rushing yards per game.

But despite having two talented running backs along with veteran Shaun Shivers in the backfield, Auburn ranked 67th nationally averaging 161.2 rushing yards per game.

That’s in sharp contrast to how first-year offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau wants his offense to look.

“We're going to start this thing with a downhill, physical run game. We're going to come after you,” Kiesau said.

It starts upfront for the Tigers if they’re going to build that downhill offense. The positive is AU returns eight offensive linemen with 121 starts between them.

On the other hand, it’s the same group of linemen that couldn’t open up enough room for Bigsby and the running backs last season, especially against the best teams on AU’s schedule.

Senior Kilian Zierer, who has been working with the first-team at left tackle this spring after two years as mainly a backup, believes this season’s O-line is ready to take the next step.

“Last year, we didn’t really know our playbook as much; we had new installs coming every day, and we were all out there kind of trying to figure out how to run the play, where to go,” Zierer said. “This year, we all pretty much know what to do. I think we know how to run our offense; now we just got to get better at the little stuff.”

Eight of AU’s 15 scholarship linemen this spring are seniors, most returning for a fifth or sixth year. They’ll be working under offensive line coach Will Friend for a second season in a row.

“Coach Friend did a great job kind of mentoring those guys, kind of selling the vision of what we want to do,” said Kiesau. “Talking about me moving up to the coordinator spot. That's a big tell for the players going through this, and they stay. They want to come back. They easily could have gone in a different direction. They easily could have gone and, 'I'm gonna hang it up and not play anymore and start life.’

“We have the right guys and we have all the arrows pulling in the right direction from our players to our staff to the head coach to everybody we have kind of moving in the right direction. We've got to capitalize on that and have some success doing it.”

Auburn will hold the ninth of 15 practices Wednesday afternoon. The A-Day game is Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+.