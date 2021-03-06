AuburnSports - Ending on a winning note

“Well, it was really good to finish up winning two out of our last three, particularly at home against Tennessee and now a good Mississippi State team,” said Bruce Pearl, who earned his 600th career win.

Auburn, which self-imposed a postseason ban, finishes the season 13-14 overall and 7-11 in the SEC.

The Tigers put in another strong performance on defense and made some clutch shots down the stretch to head into the offseason with a 78-71 win over Mississippi State.

Allen Flanigan had a huge second half to finish with 22 points on 7 of 13 shooting and four rebounds and two assists. In the second half alone, he scored 17 points, had four rebounds, two assists and no turnovers in 20 minutes.

“It means a lot just having the confidence and just being happy going into the offseason,” said Flanigan. “You don’t want to ever go into the offseason feeling down and bad just because of the last couple of games, how they unfolded. But just us getting that win tonight, that was a big one.”

Jaylin Williams added 18 points, five rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot while JT Thor had 10 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocked shots.

Playing point guard for a third consecutive game, Jamal Johnson had 14 points, one rebound, seven assists, two steals and one block.

“JT Thor, he leads us in rebounding. He’s giving away 50-60 pounds in there,” Pearl said. “Jaylin Williams, you know, I’ve talked about this a little bit, he can be a real problem and a real mismatch. He hasn’t been that every night. Down the stretch, he was an inside-out threat and I’ve got really high expectations for both those two kids.

“Jamal Johnson, you talk about game balls or whatever — I talked about him after the Tennessee game — to play 38 minutes plus, and have seven assists and two turnovers and knockdown four threes, what can you say.”

Auburn blocked six shots, turned the ball over a season-low nine times against one of the SEC’s top defenses and scored 17 points off nine MSU turnovers.

The Tigers held their last four opponents to an average of 71.8 points per game.

Auburn was again without its top two points guards in Sharife Cooper and Justin Powell. Cooper missed the final four games with an ankle injury while Powell missed 17 games with a concussion.