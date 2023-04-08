It’s the largest margin of victory in an SEC game this season for the Tigers.

Led by a Bri Ellis home run and complete-game shutout by Maddie Penta, Auburn avoided the sweep with a 7-0 win over Florida.

Hits were scarce Saturday, but Auburn made them count.

Nelia Peralta led off the first inning with a walk and Aubrie Lisenby followed it up with a single to put runners at the corners for Denver Bryant.

Bryant singled and scored Peralta, before Ellis hit her 10th home run of the season, good for three runs. It put Auburn up 4-0 and the Tigers didn’t record a hit the rest of the game.

The other three runs were scored off Florida errors.

In the circle, Penta went seven innings of scoreless softball, striking out 10 while giving up four hits and two walks on 112 pitches.

Auburn is back in action Wednesday with a midweek contest against Troy at Jane B. Moore Field.