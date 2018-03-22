“Eli Stove did tear his ACL on the practice before spring break,” Malzahn said. “Had surgery over the break, went extremely well. He’s in a good spot. We expect him to return next season and possibly even early, so good spot as far as that.”

Auburn’s junior wide receiver tore the ACL in his right knee on March 8.

AUBURN | Gus Malzahn is confident Eli Stove will return in time to play this season.

The start of next season is just over five months away, which seems like a quick return from ACL surgery.

“Well, we’ll see. I expect him to be back in the season,” Malzahn added. “We’ll see how everything goes. He’s in good shape and the surgery went well.”

Stove was motoring around on a scooter at Thursday’s practice, which was open to the media for the first 20 minutes.

“Eli, he’s doing good,” junior wide receiver Nate Craig-Myers said. “Some guys take it down, but right now Eli is up. He has us around him, rallying him up. So far, I think he’s doing good.”

Last season, Stove combined for 580 yards rushing and receiving and scored two touchdowns. He had a 57-yard reception against Mississippi State and a 45-yard run against Arkansas.