AUBURN | Auburn has added eight more players to its roster for spring.
The Tigers’ remaining transfers have enrolled bringing the total to 21 new additions, which includes 12 transfers, eight high school signees and one junior college signee.
The eight transfers to enroll over the last week include three defensive linemen: Mosiah Nasili-Kite from Maryland, Lawrence Johnson from Purdue and Justin Rogers from Kentucky.
The defense was further boosted with the additions of two linebackers: DeMario Tolan from LSU and Austin Keys from Ole Miss.
Center Avery Jones from East Carolina, running back Brian Battie from South Florida and wide receiver Nick Mardner from Cincinnati have also enrolled for spring semester.
A total of 13 players enrolled Jan. 8. Wednesday, Jan. 18 is the final day players could enter the transfer portal before a second window May 1-15. It's also drop/add day at Auburn University, the final day to add classes for spring semester.
All 21 newcomers are expected to go through winter workouts and spring practice. The A-Day game is scheduled for April 8.