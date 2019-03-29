Wow.

Auburn throttled top-seeded North Carolina — yes, that North Carolina — in the Midwest Region semifinal in Kansas City Friday night. Forward Chuma Okeke finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, but left the game with approximately seven minutes remaining with a knee injury.

After a short period of listlessness after the injury, the Tigers regained their composure and continued their annihilation of the Tar Heels.

Auburn won, 97-80.

"Our second-half performances have been crazy," said guard Bryce Brown, who scored 12 points. "We've just gotten better trusting each other. That was a great performance."

The first half was tight. The Tigers maintained a modest advantage in terms of rebounding, which was a surprise given UNC's rebounding expertise, and that helped the Tigers finish the half with an eight-shot advantage. The lead was two points.

That push gave Auburn enough confidence to enter the second half with renewed energy, which yielded a 10-0 run coming out of halftime.

UNC coach Roy Williams then called a timeout as he raged along the sideline.

Auburn simply went back to work. Its lead slipped below double digits for only a few minutes. A three-pointer from Malik Dunbar at the 11:53 mark re-established a 10-point leads and the Tar Heels never drew closer.

The Tigers (29-9) will resume play Sunday against either Houston or Kentucky for a trip to the Final Four.