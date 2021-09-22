EDGE rushers 'looking to go hunting' against Georgia State

Auburn's pass rush was nearly non-existent against Penn State. After Derick Hall, T.D. Moultry and the other EDGE rushers, along with the interior defensive linemen dominated in the first two games, they failed to register a sack or a quarterback hurry in Happy Valley.

"They were affected and upset that they weren't able to get pressure on the quarterback," Auburn DL Colby Wooden said about the EDGE rushers. "We pressured him a few times but we weren't able to get sacks. They were definitely affected and upset that they couldn't get to him.

"But you can tell this week it's emphasized. They're on point. They're looking to go hunting this week. I'm excited to see what they do this Saturday."

In the Penn State game, Auburn semi-consistently rushed three or four and dropped back heavily in coverage. Wooden says that was a part of the game plan, the defensive line just failed to do their job of getting pressure on Sean Clifford.

"Throughout the week, we had thought we were going to be able to get there with three," Wooden said. "They like to run a lot of deep routes and meshes and stuff like that, so we felt like we could get pressure with three. But that's on us. We can definitely improve, get back there faster."

For Wooden specifically, as the alpha on the defensive line, he's looking to level up his performance and do a better job finishing the play moving forward.

"For me personally, I just took away, like... (sighs) I've just got to come harder," Wooden said. "Like, I was there at the quarterback several times, in the backfield several times, but I feel like I've just got to one-up. I did my job, but I feel like I can make more plays, be more effective, be more dominant. So yeah, whether it's taking on double teams or, you know, whatever it is, I feel like I should be dominating more, pretty much."

Obviously, getting more pressure on the quarterback again is going to be a key moving forward for Bryan Harsin and Auburn.

"We've got to put some pressure on the QB," Harsin said Monday. "We can't let him stand back there and sit in the pocket for 8-9 seconds. We've got to be able to move him and get him off his platform of where he wants to be. So disrupt the pocket somehow."

Auburn's rushers will have a chance to "hunt" against Georgia State Saturday inside Jordan-Hare at 3 p.m. CT. The game is available on SEC Network.