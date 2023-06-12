The Hugh Freeze era at Auburn is just 81 days away as the Tigers welcome UMass to Jordan-hare Stadium to begin the 2023 season. While there is still plenty of time between then and now, it's never too early to look at the Minutemen and what they will bring to the table in Freeze's first game as head coach on the Plains. So, as Darryl Waltrip likes to say, "Boogity, Boogity, Boogity, let's go racin' boys."

The Minutemen defense didn't allow many yards last season, finishing 55th in the FBS by allowing 369.6 yards per game, but they did give up 31.1 points per game, 104th in the country. The offense did them no favors, finishing dead last in scoring offense (12.5 points per game) and third from the bottom with 265.8 yards per game.

KEY RETURNEES

QB Gino Campiotti - While Campiotti completed just 33 of 74 passes for 257 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions, he did more with his legs and is UMass' leading returning rusher after going for 390 yards and three touchdowns on 102 rush attempts.

QB Brady Olson - As a sophomore, Olson led the Minutemen with 77 completions for 791 yards but threw eight picks to just two touchdowns. In fact, UMass completed just four passes for touchdowns during the 12-game season.

WR George Johnson III - The rising junior averaged 14.4 yards per reception in an offense that struggled to pass the ball. With Cameron Sullivan-Brown (27 receptions, 373 yards, 2 TDs) gone, Johnson will have to step up even more.

DB Tyler Rudolph - The transfer from Penn State was everywhere on the field, recording 62 tackles, intercepting two passes and forcing two fumbles while recovering one.

KEY ADDITIONS

WR Mark Pope - What a weird road the former 5-star recruit has been on leading to Amherst. After signing with and playing for his hometown Miami Hurricanes from 2018-2020, catching 52 passes for 680 yards and four touchdowns, Pope spent a spring at Jackson State but never appeared in a game.

DL Shambre Jackson - A former 4-star recruit, Jackson signed with Florida State out of high school and played there last season, appearing in two games.

RB Jalen John - One of five players to transfer from Arizona, where Brown served as defensive coordinator in 2021, John played in nine games in 2021, rushing for 250 yards on 62 attempts but did not see the field last season. He can add some depth at the position for the Minutemen.

S Dashaun Jerkins - Before playing for Ole Miss last season, Jerkins was a contributor at Vanderbilt from 2019-21, playing in 33 games (27 starts) and leading the Commodores with three interceptions in 2021.

QUICK NOTES

- The matchup against the Tigers will be UMass' second game of the season as the Minutemen travel to New Mexico State on Aug. 26.

- This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Minutemen joined the FBS in 2013.

- UMass won the 1998 Division I-AA national title.

- Don Brown has served as the head coach of the Minutemen two different times, from 2004-08 and then retaking the job in 2022. He served as UMass' defensive coordinator in 1998-99.

- The Minutemen gave Texas A&M a fight last season in College Station, ultimately falling 20-3 to the Aggies.