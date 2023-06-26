(Note: Samford's roster has yet to be finalized, so we are skipping the Bulldogs until that is done.)

It figures to be an interesting season for Fisher and the Aggies as they try to get back to at least competing for an SEC West title. Let's take an early look at Auburn's Week 4 opponents.

The matchup in Kyle Field will be the SEC opener for Auburn and the Aggies, but both will come in with a challenging non-conference road game under their belt. Texas A&M travels to Miami to play the Hurricanes on the same Saturday that the Tigers travel all the way out to Berkeley to play Cal.

There are few coaches with a hotter seat going into the 2023 season than Jimbo Fisher. After a disappointing 5-7 season in which Texas A&M dropped a home game to Appalachian State and suffered a six-game losing streak, Fisher goes into his sixth year in College Station needing to win and win big.

TEXAS A&M

Coach: Jimbo Fisher

2022 Record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)

Date/Time: September 23, 2023/TBA

TV: TBA

Venue: Kyle Field

Current Line: N/A

OFFENSE

In one of the biggest coordinator hires in the offseason, Fisher brought in controversial but prolific play-caller Bobby Petrino to run the Aggies' offense, and with good reason. A&M was woeful on that side of the ball last season, averaging just 361.2 yards per game (93rd in FBS) while putting up 22.8 points per game (101st).

Petrino will not start from scratch, but he will be without the services of last season's leading passer Haynes King (104-of-187, 1,220 yards, 7 TDs, 6 interceptions) and leading rusher Devon Achane (1,102 yards, 8 TDs). The quarterback room isn't bare of experience, though, as both Conner Weignman and Max Johnson played and started in games last season.

The Aggies might depend on a true freshman in 4-star Reuben Owens to replace Achane, who was drafted in the third round of this year's NFL draft. He will battle with Amari Daniels (36 carries, 200 yards) and Le'Veon Moss (27 carries, 114 yards, 1 TD) for playing time in the backfield.

The good news for the Aggies is the return of their four top receivers from last season, including Evan Stewart (53 catches, 649 yards, 2 TDs), Ainias Smith (15 catches, 291 yards, 2 TDs) and Moose Muhammad III (38 catches, 610 yards, 4 TDs). Tight end Donovan Green (22 catches, 233 yards, 2 TDs) rounds out that starting group.

DEFENSE

If there was a positive out of a 5-7 season, it was the play of the Aggies' passing defense. A&M finished first in the FBS in that category, allowing a mere 156.2 yards per game. A lot of that could be that opponents were able to run all over D.J. Durkin's defense, putting up 209 yards on the ground per game (123rd in FBS). The good news is that all four guys in the trenches (Shemar Turner, McKinnley Jackson, Walter Nolen and EDGE Fadil Diggs) return with another year under their belt.

The linebacker corps also returns both starters in Chris Russell Jr. and Tyreek Chappell, who combined to record 127 tackles, while Russell led the Aggies with 2.5 sacks. The secondary returns four of its core while adding Tony Grimes at cornerback, a transfer from UNC. Strong safety Demani Richardson led A&M with 73 total tackles (48 solo) last season, while free safety Jardin Gilbert recorded two interceptions.

QUICK NOTES

- Auburn and A&M have met 13 times, 11 since the Aggies joined the SEC. A&M holds a 6-7 advantage, but the Tigers have won four out of the last five meetings played in College Station.

- The Aggies' coaching staff currently has three men who formerly coached at Auburn, including Fisher, Petrino and Dameyune Craig. Terry Price, who served as the Tigers' defensive line coach from 1999-2008, tragically passed away last week.

- The matchup between the two last season was Cadillac Williams' first victory as interim head coach.