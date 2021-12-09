Early look: January enrollees

QB HOLDEN GERINER

The first big step for Geriner will be learning the offense and competing with redshirt freshman Dematrius Davis. Assuming no attrition at the quarterback position, Auburn is set to return three-year starter Bo Nix for his senior season and backup T.J. Finley, who will be a junior. Winning that No. 3 spot could put Geriner or Davis on track to be the next starter.

WR JAY FAIR

Because of Auburn’s lack of production at the wide receiver position this fall, Fair has an opportunity to step right in and earn a spot in the playing rotation or possibly start. There’s not a position better suited for a freshman to come in and play or start right away at AU more than wideout. Rising juniors Kobe Hudson and Ja’Varrius Johnson made some plays last fall but this position should be up for grabs this spring and next fall.

TE MICAH RILEY-DUCKER

Four Auburn tight ends caught passes last year including true freshman Landen King, who actually worked at receiver for the latter half of the season. Even with four scholarship tight ends scheduled to return and the possibility that John Samuel Shenker could be back for a graduate season, Riley-Ducker will still have an opportunity to compete and push for a spot in the playing rotation. He looks to have the potential to be a three-down tight end with the ability to be a quality run blocker and pass catcher.

OL ESTON HARRIS

It can be difficult for any offensive lineman to come in and play or start as a true freshman in the SEC, but AU’s o-line wasn’t a team strength last season and seven of those linemen were seniors. While it would be surprising for Harris to step into a starting role so early in his college career, the offensive line is due for a big shakeup in the offseason so it would be unwise to rule out any possibility.

LB POWELL GORDON

Gordon enters an interesting situation where Auburn played mainly three linebacker for the majority of the season and two of those were seniors and won’t return. Owen Pappoe will be back to lead the group as a senior but the depth behind him is unproven and there is an opportunity for any newcomer to step in and play or perhaps even start. Gordon will need to put on weight and adjust to playing inside the tackles in the SEC, but there is an opportunity for him competing against Wesley Steiner, Desmond Tisdol and Joko Willis.

DB CALEB WOODEN

With one starter, Smoke Monday, and another part-time starter, Bydarrius Knighten, moving on, the position is pretty wide open. Zion Puckett is a likely starter but the other position is up for grabs as is the two-deep following the transfer of Ladarius Tennison. Wooden’s older brother, Colby Wooden, has proven to be one of AU’s toughest players and a future NFL defensive lineman. If the younger Wooden comes in with a similar attitude and work ethic, he’ll have a great opportunity to play right away and potentially push for a starting position.