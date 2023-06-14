It will be the 11th time the Tigers will have played a team from the conference, the last coming in 2019 when Auburn defeated Oregon in the Advocare Classic in Arlington, Texas, on the season's opening weekend.

For the first time since 2002, Auburn is traveling to the West Coast to play an opponent from the Pac-12 in the California Golden Bears.

OFFENSE

As with many Pac-12 teams, passing the ball was the name of the game for the Golden Bears last season, as they averaged 268 yards through the air per game while rushing for just 96.58 per game. The bad news for Wilcox? His quarterback Jack Plummer is gone. In fact, no quarterback on the roster attempted a pass for Cal last season. The competition seems to be down to Sam Jackson V, who attended the same high school as new Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne, and Ben Finley, a transfer from NC State.

Finley appeared in three games for the Wolfpack last season, completing 65 passes on 123 attempts for 741 yards, three touchdowns and three picks. Jackson, a transfer from TCU and former 4-star recruit, played in six games during two years with the Horned Frogs, mostly in mop-up duty. Whoever it is behind center won't have the services of J. Michael Sturdivant, who led Cal in catches (65) and touchdown receptions (7) in 2022, but Jeremiah Hunter, who had a team-leading 965 yards last season, will be returning.

The good news for Cal is the return of running back Jaydn Ott, who led the team with 897 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground last season.

DEFENSE

Peter Sirmon will try to improve a group that allowed 23.9 points per game (96th in FBS) and 429.1 yards per game (111th) in 2022. His son, Jackson, returns after having a breakout season, recording a team-high 104 tackles (49 solo) along with 3.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. The Bears lost three starters in the secondary, only having Craig Woodson (76 tackles, two interceptions) back.

NEWCOMERS TO KNOW

WR Taj Davis - Playing in all 13 games at Washington in 2022, Davis caught 21 passes for 277 yards and three scores. He should be a good sidekick for

WR Marquez Dortch - As a freshman in Starkville, Dortch played in just one game, catching a pass for a yard.

S Patrick McMorris - The San Diego State transfer should fill the strong safety spot, playing alongside Woodson.

QUICK NOTES

- This is the first meeting between the two programs. Auburn has a record of 10-3 against current Pac-12 teams.

- Cal failed to sell out any home games last season, averaging 40,568 fans in a 62,467-seat stadium. The largest crowd came against rival Stanford, with 51,892 fans in attendance.

- The Golden Bears were on the winning side of one of the most famous endings in college football history. "The Play" against Stanford in 1982 had five laterals before Kevin Moen scored, weaving his way through the Stanford band, which had stormed the field thinking they had won.

- The 9:30 p.m. CT kickoff time is the latest for the Tigers since 1976.

- Jake Spavital, who accepted the offensive coordinator position at Cal this offseason, served in the same role at Texas A&M from 2013-15. It is his second stint in Berkeley after serving as OC for the Bears in 2016.