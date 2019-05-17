“That’s the reason they put coach in front of my name,” Grimes said. “I’ve got to do some coaching. Of course, I’ve had to do that with this bunch I’ve just had. We’ll have to mix and match and just figure out who’s going to be who. Hopefully we’ll get some midyear guys come in and we’ll throw them in the grease.”

But it also means a whole lot of turnover in 2020. Auburn offensive line coach J.B. Grimes doesn’t have all the answers yet, but he does have a plan.

AUBURN | Having five fifth-year seniors returning as starters plus another fifth-year senior as the top backup should be a big asset for Auburn’s offensive line in 2019.

It starts with Auburn’s current crop of backups, one of which will be out this fall after sophomore Austin Troxell underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL. Troxell will be back to compete for a starting position in 2020 and was one of four backup offensive linemen that earned praise from Grimes following spring drills.

“I thought Brodarious Hamm took a step forward,” Grimes said. “I thought in our scrimmages Nick Brahms really, really stepped up. Tashawn Manning is getting better.”

Hamm and Manning both play guard while Brahms is the backup center who started five games in 2018. All three are sophomores.

Auburn also has another promising guard in redshirt freshman Kameron Stutts, who Grimes expects to compete for a starting position in 2020.

“He had a good spring. I have high hopes for him. I think he has a chance to be a good SEC offensive lineman,” Grimes said.

The tackle position is more of a question mark. Troxell has worked mainly as the backup right tackle for the last couple of years. Another current player to watch is Alec Jackson, who moved over from defensive line and worked at left tackle in the spring.

“Another guy who really doesn’t know come here from sic’em yet, Alec Jackson is a young man that we moved to tackle,” Grimes said. “He’s not ready. He’s just not and he knows it. But he’s got a skill set. He’s got the skill set to be a big-time offensive lineman, he really does. He’s just got to be coached.”

Further depth could come from junior Prince Michael Sammons and redshirt freshman Jalil Irvin.

Auburn will add three more offensive linemen in a couple of weeks when offensive line signees Keiondre Jones, Justin Osborne and Kamaar Bell enroll. And Grimes has plans to add a big crop of offensive line signees and potentially some transfers in the 2020 class.

“We’ve got to sign six offensive linemen and that’s our greatest challenge,” Grimes said. “I think probably a year ago everybody was saying, ‘You know what, why would you go there. They’ve got everybody back.’

“Well now, we can actually walk in and tell a coach, ‘Hey look, you’ve got a great opportunity to come in here and play early, especially in the offensive line because we lose seven seniors.’ That helps.”

Two of Auburn’s six current commitment for the 2020 class are offensive linemen and both JUCO offensive tackle Jonathan Buskey and prep offensive guard Avery Jernigan are scheduled to enroll in January.