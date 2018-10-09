AUBURN — Bruce Pearl isn't ready to hit the panic button.

After all, it's only mid-October and practices have just been going on for a few weeks. But the Tigers' November schedule make these preseason improvements more critical than ever.

Needless to say, when Bruce Pearl spoke to reporters Tuesday, he didn't mince words.

"I don't think we had a very good week last week," Pearl said. "You can say there's no reason to be pushing the alarm right now mid-October, but we've got a long way to go to become a good basketball. We're not there."

Pearl's specific issues with this Auburn basketball team start and end on the defensive side.

He pointed to a few players on last year's team that left — specifically point guard Davion Mitchell and power forward Desean Murray — whose defense went under-appreciated last season. Pearl mentioned a couple of those 2017-18 team members were "really good on-ball defenders" that made the rest of the defense operate much more smoothly.

With those departures, the Auburn defense has a learning curve to make up for early in the 2018-19 season.

"Again, we'll probably be identifying it over the course of the season, but we lost some really good on-ball defenders from a year ago that were really good, that required no help," Pearl said. "We lost some of those. As a result, the guys that are going to out there now are going to have to compete in that area. That's how defenses break down."

That will, unquestionably, be the primary area of emphasis going forward.

"It looks like we've done a good bit in terms of how much time we've spent on it, but I can tell you, the results don't look like we've done a good bit of it," Pearl said. "I've got to move forward with other things, but I can't move forward until we get some of the defensive fundamentals down. The fact we haven't picked it up is slowing our progress."