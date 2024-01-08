The future of Auburn football has arrived on the Plains.

Twenty-four new players have enrolled and are either on campus or on their way as the university's spring semester begins on Wednesday, January 10th. Of those players, 21 are part of Auburn's early signing class that currently ranks at No. 8 on Rivals.

Five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman (Phenix City, AL) and 4-star quarterback Walker White are among the newest players who have enrolled early and will be able to take part in spring practice. Also included are Monday's two commits, defensive lineman Trill Carter from Texas and tight end Rico Walker from Maryland

Kensley Louidor-Faustin, a 4-star defensive back from Naples, Fla., will arrive later this eek.