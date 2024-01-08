Early enrollees arrive
The future of Auburn football has arrived on the Plains.
Twenty-four new players have enrolled and are either on campus or on their way as the university's spring semester begins on Wednesday, January 10th. Of those players, 21 are part of Auburn's early signing class that currently ranks at No. 8 on Rivals.
Five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman (Phenix City, AL) and 4-star quarterback Walker White are among the newest players who have enrolled early and will be able to take part in spring practice. Also included are Monday's two commits, defensive lineman Trill Carter from Texas and tight end Rico Walker from Maryland
Kensley Louidor-Faustin, a 4-star defensive back from Naples, Fla., will arrive later this eek.
Here's a complete list of the players:
* D.J. Barber (LB, 6-0, 230; Clay-Chalkville HS; Birmingham, Ala.)
* Malik Blocton (DL, 6-4, 280; Pike Road HS; Pike Road, Ala.)
* Bryce Cain (WR, 5-11, 165; Baker HS; Mobile, Ala.)
* Trill Carter (DL, 6-2, 300; Texas; Minnesota; Crisp County HS; Leesburg, Ga.)
* Cam Coleman (WR, 6-3, 190; Central HS; Phenix City, Ala.)
* Jay Crawford (DB, 6-0, 190; Parkview HS; Lilburn, Ga.)
* Favour Edwin (OL, 6-6, 300; Eagle's Landing Christian Academy; McDonough, Ga.)
* Dylan Gentry (WR, 5-9, 155; Central HS; Phenix City, Ala.)
* Kaleb Harris (DB, 6-1, 190; Thompson HS; Alabaster, Ala.)
* Sam Jackson V (WR, 5-11, 195; California; Naperville HS; Chicago, Ill.)
* Cam'Ron King (WR, 6-1, 184; Vanguard HS; Ocala, Fla.)
* Robert Lewis (WR, 5-11, 185; Georgia State; Newton HS; Covington, Ga.)
* T.J. Lindsey (DL, 6-5, 270; IMG Academy; Little Rock, Ark.)
* Dorian Mausi Jr. (LB, 6-2, 235; Duke; Detroit Jesuit HS; Detroit, Mich.)
* Towns McGough (K, 6-0, 190; Auburn HS; Auburn, Ala.)
* Keaton McNutt (LS, 5-11, 210; East Coweta HS; Newnan, Ga.)
* Joe Phillips (LB, 6-2, 240; Booker T. Washington HS; Shorter, Ala.)
* Demarcus Riddick (LB, 6-3, 220; Chilton County HS; Clanton, Ala.)
* Laquan Robinson (DB, 6-3, 195; Holmes CC; Greenville HS; Greenville, Ala.)
* Rico Walker (TE, 6-4, 248; Maryland; Freshman HS, Hickory, N.C.)
* Jamonta Waller (Edge, 6-2, 235; Picayune Memorial HS; Picayune, Miss.)
* Walker White (QB, 6-4, 220; Little Rock Christian Academy; Little Rock, Ark.)
* Seth Wilfred (OL, 6-6, 305; Snow College; Bishop Gorman HS; Mitchell, Neb.)
* Amaris Williams (DL, 6-3, 260; Clinton HS; Clinton, N.C.)