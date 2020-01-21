PROJECTION : Garnett should get a lot of reps in the spring as he’s projected to be one of just three quarterbacks on the roster, but he’s likely headed for a redshirt this fall.

THE SKINY : With rising sophomore Bo Nix returning as Auburn’s starter and Cord Sandberg now a veteran backup, Garnett won’t be asked to do a lot as a true freshman. That’s probably a very good thing for Garnett, who played in just eight games as a senior at Lakeland (Fla.) High School and is more of a developmental quarterback at this point in his career. Garnett does possess good arm talent, which he showed at an Auburn camp last summer, and will be under the guidance of a proven quarterback coach in new offensive coordinator Chad Morris.

AUBURN | Auburn added 10 players to its roster in January with the early enrollment of nearly half of Auburn’s 2020 early signing class. Below is a look at the six offensive signees and where they could fit in during spring practice and going into the 2020 season.

RB CARTAVIOUS ‘TANK’ BIGSBY, 6-0, 209

THE SKINNY: The most talented running back to sign with Auburn since Kerryon Johnson in 2015, Bigsby will have an opportunity to compete for immediate playing time and perhaps even a starting position starting with spring drills. Adding Bigsby to a group that already includes JaTarvious Whitlow and D.J. Williams gives the Tigers the type of depth that their top rivals have been using against them for years. Add in Shaun Shivers, Harold Joiner, Malik Miller and Mark-Antony Richards, and there’s going to be a whole lot of competition for playing time this spring and into preseason drills. Frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a transfer or two out of the group at some point. Ball security will be important for Bigsby, who struggled with that at times in high school, but he’s got that explosive, big-play ability that Auburn hasn’t had in quite a while at running back.

PROJECTION: Bigsby earns an important spot in the playing rotation this fall and provides some big plays.

WR KOBE HUDSON, 6-0, 185

THE SKINNY: Accounted for 75 touchdowns passing and running as a quarterback the last two seasons. But playing wide receiver as a freshman and sophomore, Hudson combined for 62 catches for 1,424 yards and 13 touchdowns. Even with Auburn returning a lot of receivers from last year, Hudson has an opportunity to earn a lot of playing time because of his big-play ability. With Anthony Schwartz on the track team, and Seth Williams and Eli Stove the only proven receivers from last season, Hudson will be competing with a lot of inexperienced or young wideouts for spots on the depth chart.

PROJECTION: Hudson is one of the surprises of the spring and works his way into the playing rotation this fall.

OL KILIAN ZIERER, 6-7, 284

THE SKINNY: Zierer is still rehabbing from knee surgery but is expected to be cleared in time to compete for a starting position at left tackle. The Hohenkirchen, Germany native only has a year of experience playing football at a junior college, but has a ton of upside with his athleticism and wingspan.

PROJECTION: Zierer gets in the mix at left tackle during preseason practice but begins the season as a backup.

OL TATE JOHNSON, 6-3, 325

THE SKINNY: Johnson is a big, physical offensive lineman that likely projects as a guard at Auburn. This spring will be a great opportunity for him to compete and learn from first-year offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. Like most true freshmen offensive linemen, Johnson will likely need time to develop in the weight room and on the field.

PROJECTION: Should get a lot of reps in the spring but Johnson redshirts this fall just like all three of Auburn’s freshmen offensive linemen did last year.

OL AVERY JERNIGAN, 6-3, 306

THE SKINNY: Jernigan has some quickness for his size and could play guard or center for the Tigers. He’s in a similar situation as Johnson and will likely need some time to develop. Most high school offensive lineman are fairly good run blockers but still have some work to do on their pass sets.

PROJECTION: Jernigan also redshirts this fall. Although with two starting positions up for grabs in Auburn’s interior offensive line, nothing is set in stone for Jernigan or Johnson.

Stay tuned later this week for the defensive early enrollees.