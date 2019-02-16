AUBURN | Ryan Watson ran out of gas in the 13th inning and Georgia Southern took full advantage. The Eagles struck for two run in the 13th off Watson to secure a 7-5 win over No. 17 Auburn at Plainsman Park and even the series 1-1. After scoring four runs in the third, the Tigers managed just one run and five singles over the final 10 innings.

"Ryan Watson, for three innings, some of the best baseball he's thrown in an Auburn uniform," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. "That's a guy that's trying to build and be better in his third year. "When he rolls out for that fourth and just gets over those 40 pitches, you just keep giving those guys -- the 3, 4 and 6-hole hitters -- when you give them another at-bat, they wound up biting us."

Howell, a freshman, has three hits in his first two college games. Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics

Watson (0-1) held the Eagles in check throwing 3.0 perfect innings of relief before giving up a solo home run to Noah Ledford to leadoff the 13th. After throwing seven scoreless innings Friday, Auburn’s bullpen allowed six runs over the final 8.0 innings Saturday. Brooks Fuller gave up one run in 1.0 inning, Will Morrison two runs in 0.1 innings and Cody Greenhill one run in 2.2 innings. Garrett Wade threw two wild pitches in the 13th allowing one run to score before turning it over to Peyton Glavine, who got the final two outs. GSU’s bullpen allowed just one run on three hits over the final 8.0 innings. Aidan McAlister (1-0) earned the win holding Auburn without a hit over the final 2.2 innings. Auburn built a 4-0 lead in the third as Kason Howell led off with a double and scored on a single by Judd Ward. Auburn loaded the bases with two outs before Edouard Julien hit a 3-run double off the left field wall. Georgia Southern roared back with two runs in the sixth, two in the seventh and the go-ahead run in the eighth. Trailing 5-4 in the ninth, the Tigers were able to send it to extra innings as Conor Davis led off with a single and was lifted for pinch-runner Jackson Henderson, who was sacrificed to second by Ryan Bliss. Howell drove him home with a solid single to center. Ward was 3 of 5 at the plate and also threw a runner out at home and made a diving catch in left field. Howell was 2 of 4 and had two diving catches in centerfield.