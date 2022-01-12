Cardwell slams the Tide

“Dylan stepped up big,” said Jabari Smith, who had a game-high 25 points. “I feel like he was the most important player tonight. He came in and played more minutes than he usually does and fought through fatigue. He got some big rebounds, crashed the offensive glass. He did everything we needed him to do.”

With starting center Walker Kessler in foul trouble, Cardwell played a season-high 18 minutes to help the Tigers to an 81-77 win at Coleman Coliseum.

His stat line won’t blow you away but No. 4 Auburn doesn’t win Tuesday night’s game at No. 24 Alabama without Dylan Cardwell.

Cardwell made his first appearance just three minutes into the game after Kessler picked up his second foul. Kessler picked up a third foul two minutes into the second half and fouled out with 5:07 remaining after playing just 13 minutes, the second-fewest of the season.

Cardwell stepped up with six points on 3 of 4 shooting, six rebounds and a career-high four blocked shots. All six of his points came on dunks including two on offensive put-backs.

His block of a 3-point attempt by Jahvon Quinerly with 13 seconds left helped seal Auburn’s 12th consecutive win to improve to 15-1 overall and 4-0 in the SEC.

“I mean, that block and how he had four blocks, offensive rebound tip-dunks, just played great. His physicality was huge in there,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “You know, Walker got in foul trouble, didn’t have a good night, and yet it’s next man up. That’s what this is all about.”

Cardwell helped lead an AU bench that outscored the Tide 31-30 and maintained his role as one of the team’s most demonstrative leaders, reveling in every big moment including a crane pose as the clock wound down.

“Dylan's a big energy guy. He gave us a lot of energy,” said Allen Flanigan, who made four clutch free throws in final 54 seconds. “He clogged up ball screens and showed his body at the rim.”

The Tigers return to action Saturday at Ole Miss. Tip-off at the Pavilion is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.