Dunbar energizes Tigers off the bench
AUBURN | Bruce Pearl said it succinctly after a 6-point loss to Duke. Auburn’s fifth-year head coach didn’t have confidence in his bench.
The next day that same bench, led by senior Malik Dunbar, went out and out-scored Arizona’s bench 33-4 in a 16-point win in the third-place game of the Maui Invitational.
“I'm just glad they responded,” Pearl said. “I was critical. I was just being honest. It is what it is. I thought those guys took the challenge, stepped up, played with confidence, and gosh, it makes us a better team.
“And then the other thing, too, is that all those guys on the bench are, you know, really highly thought of on our team, all very well-liked, all respected, could be starters at a lot of other programs. There was a lot of guys that felt really good about some of those guys coming off the bench and playing well. It helped our team chemistry.”
Dunbar led the charge scoring 15 points and grabbing four rebounds in just 18 minutes. He shot 6-of-7 from the floor and 2-of-3 from 3-point range. Horace Spencer added seven points and four rebounds, J’Von McCormick six points on 2-of-2 shooting from 3-point range, and Austin Wiley five points.
“Just help my team, whatever I can do on defense or offense, whatever night I'm having. I just play my hardest every time I get out there,” said Dunbar of coming off the bench.
Dunbar is averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds this season. He’s also become a key team leader in only his second year after signing with the Tigers out of the College of Central Florida before last season.
“I feel like the energy-wise, you know, I bring the energy, 'Let's go ahead and get this done.' I feel like that's my biggest role on every team is just to get us going and started,” Dunbar said.
“That's just me being myself, you know, enjoying being out there on the floor with my teammates, that's all.”
No. 8 Auburn hosts Saint Peter’s Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT on SECN+.