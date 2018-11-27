AUBURN | Bruce Pearl said it succinctly after a 6-point loss to Duke. Auburn’s fifth-year head coach didn’t have confidence in his bench.

The next day that same bench, led by senior Malik Dunbar, went out and out-scored Arizona’s bench 33-4 in a 16-point win in the third-place game of the Maui Invitational.



“I'm just glad they responded,” Pearl said. “I was critical. I was just being honest. It is what it is. I thought those guys took the challenge, stepped up, played with confidence, and gosh, it makes us a better team.



“And then the other thing, too, is that all those guys on the bench are, you know, really highly thought of on our team, all very well-liked, all respected, could be starters at a lot of other programs. There was a lot of guys that felt really good about some of those guys coming off the bench and playing well. It helped our team chemistry.”