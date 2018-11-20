“We fought but we didn’t play well and we didn’t execute,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Duke is very good. We were good enough to beat them if we executed the things we wanted to do.”

Duke jumped on the Tigers 22-8 to begin the game and led by as many as 17 points in the first half en route to a 78-72 win Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational.

A poor start was just too much for No. 8 Auburn to overcome against the top-ranked team in the country.

A late 11-2 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers by Bryce Brown and Harper helped the Tigers close within eight points at the break, but Duke opened the second half on an 8-0 run.

Auburn closed within five points on a 3-pointer by Jared Harper with 8:19 left in the second half but the Blue Devils made more than twice the free throws (23-of-34) that Auburn attempted (5-of-9). Both Samir Doughty and Malik Dunbar fouled out in the second half.



Harper led Auburn with 22 points. Austin Wiley added 17 points and nine rebounds while Bryce Brown had 16 points. Anfernee McLemore had 12 rebounds and Chuma Okeke six points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals.



Duke out-rebounded Auburn 46-41, but AU held a 13-9 edge in turnovers, a 24-8 edge in points off the bench and a 32-26 edge in points in the paint.



RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish led Duke with 18 points apiece. Zion Williamson had 13 points and nine rebounds. Marques Bolden had 11 points, nine rebounds and seven blocked shots.



“I give our kids a ton of credit, they kept playing hard. That’s the biggest thing,” Pearl said. “There are no moral victories in a loss, I’m not interested in any of that, but we played the best team in the country and we played them hard. And we didn’t quit. They’ve been winning by 30 so we didn’t get run out.



“We know we need to get better, but we’ve got to get better in a hurry because we’re going to play against Arizona or Gonzaga and they’re two final four teams. They’re the two best teams in the West.”



Auburn will play the loser of Arizona-Gonzaga in the third-place game on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.



PLAYER OF THE GAME: In addition to his 22 points, Harper had six assists and just two turnovers in 38 minutes. He shot 7-of-19 from the floor, 6-of-10 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.



STAT OF THE GAME: Duke had 11 blocked shots helping give the Blue Devils a 31-18 edge in fast break points.



PLAY OF THE GAME: Harper drove the lane and drew a foul for Auburn’s first free throw attempts of the game with 14:00 left in the second half. He made them both to start a 17-8 run that would eventually get the Tigers within five points on his 3-pointer.



QUOTE OF THE GAME: Pearl was disappointed in his bench play, particularly Horace Spencer and J’Von McCormick. “Horace doesn’t need to make a 3-point shot all year long. Just do what you did last night — defend, rebound, help us win. Those are the kinds of things that the bench needs to focus on. Let Jared be Jared and Bryce be Bryce. Don’t try to be those guys.”

