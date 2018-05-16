“Real excited about Jack,” said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn at the Regions Pro-Am in Birmingham. “He’s a guy that played extremely well at the school he was at and he’ll come in and compete for a spot. Very excited about him and what he’s going to bring. He’s got two years of eligibility too.”

BIRMINGHAM | Auburn’s offensive line got a big boost Wednesday with the arrival of Jack Driscoll. The UMass graduate transfer will begin classes in pursuit of his MBA when summer semester gets underway Thursday.

Driscoll, who was listed as 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds on UMass’ spring roster, will compete for the starting position at right tackle. Auburn ended spring with a pair of redshirt freshmen — Austin Troxell and Calvin Ashley — in a close battle for the starting position.

Driscoll, who played against Tennessee, Mississippi State, Florida and South Carolina over the past two seasons at UMass, is now the odds-on favorite to win the job.

“He’s going to give us competition upfront and give us some depth too,” Malzahn said.

Speaking earlier this month in Cullman, Auburn offensive line coach J.B. Grimes said left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, left guard Marquel Harrell and right guard Mike Horton had solidified starting positions on the offensive line coming out of spring drills.

The competitions at the center and right tackle positions were much more open and won’t be settled until at least a couple of weeks into fall practice.

Auburn opens the season against Washington on Sept. 1 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

