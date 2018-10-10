“He practiced yesterday and you could tell he was healthier than he was last Tuesday,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “So we’re going to do the same thing today and hopefully he’ll look as good or better. So we’re hopeful right now.”

Junior Jack Driscoll, who missed last Saturday’s game at Mississippi State with a knee injury, was able to practice on Tuesday.

Driscoll, a UMass graduate transfer, started the first five games of the season at right tackle before suffering a knee injury against Southern Miss Sept. 29. Redshirt freshman Calvin Ashley replaced Driscoll against the Bulldogs but gave up three sacks and received a low 47.7 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Two other players were injured against USM but returned to play at MSU. Prince Tega Wanogho was able to start for a sixth-straight time at left tackle while JaTarvious Whitlow came off the bench to provide a spark at running back, finishing with 88 yards on eight carries.

Wanogho had the team’s third-best grade from PFF with a 68.2.

“(Whitlow) is full-go. He’s not limited like he was last week. So he’ll play and he’ll be ready to go,” Malzahn said. “Prince is full-go too. We were really proud of Prince last week and his performance.”

The Tigers are 12th in the SEC averaging 163.8 rushing yards per game and have allowed 13 sacks, which ranks 11th-worst in the conference. AU has failed to rush for 100 yards in three-straight games.

No. 21 Auburn hosts Tennessee at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.