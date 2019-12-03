For as long as he cane remember, he has been a fan of the Auburn Tigers.

Lee Hunter is now a junior at Blount High School in Eight Mile, Ala. and he grew up watching Cam Newton run around and make plays on the Plains.

On Monday night, he gave Gus Malzahn and the Auburn staff news they got very excited about.

"I committed to Auburn and the coaches started jumping around and screaming when I told them," said Hunter. "Coach Malzahn was so excited and he told me he has been waiting for this news. We all were excited.

"This has been a dream of mine for a long time. I grew up an Auburn fan, I love Auburn and my dream is now becoming reality.

"I am feeling great right now. I really can't believe this. I am committed to Auburn."

Hunter said he committed to Auburn over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and LSU. He does plan to continue to visit other schools, but he does not see his mind, or should it be his heart changing.

"My heart has been telling me to commit to Auburn for a while. I would say I have been feeling this way and thinking about this for over a month now.

"I was there for the Georgia game and we played hard until the end. The fans at Auburn support the team, the atmosphere is great and I feel like I am home there.

"My family is happy for me to go there, they feel good with me being there and Auburn is where my heart is."

Hunter finished with over 50 tackles, over a dozen tackles for loss, close to 20 quarterback hurries and nine sacks in 2019.

He is the no. 51-ranked prospect in the 2021 class.