Victoria Draper stole her 34th base of the season to break an Auburn record in a 3-1 triumph over Kentucky Friday night at Jane B. Moore Field. The Tigers (29-6, 3-4 SEC) earned the victory behind five hits and a solid showing on the mound and in the field.

“It’s definitely fun,” Draper said of breaking the record. “(Coach Mickey Dean) said I’d be running more before the season started. I would never have imagined this much. It’s fun and it is great to get the first SEC win of the series under our belt.”

“She’s earned it,” Dean said. “A lot of times you get a record where sometimes you didn’t have to work to get it. She’s worked really hard. She’s amazing to coach.”

Draper’s record-breaking theft came in the bottom of the fifth inning after she drove in Morgan Podany to give Auburn a 2-0 lead.

The senior then took off and stole her 34th base of the campaign, breaking the record held by Shannon Anderson in 2004.

The stolen base proved to be crucial as Draper would come around to score on a run-scoring single by Casey McCrackin on the 16th pitch of the at-bat to make it 3-0.

Courtney Shea’s solo blast in the bottom of the fourth put the Tigers on the board.

Kentucky (19-7, 2-4 SEC) would get a run back in the top of the seventh and threatened for more with two runners on, but Kaylee Carlson buckled down and induced the final out to secure the win and her second save of 2018.

Makayla Martin tossed 6 and 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and adding one strikeout. The junior improved her record to 11-3 on the year.

Makenna Dowell and Podany rounded out the offense with one hit apiece.

The Wildcats had six players record a base knock, while pitcher Grace Baalman suffered defeated in the circle after hurling five frames with three earned runs and two strikeouts.

Auburn returns to the diamond Saturday night against Kentucky. First pitch is slated for 8 p.m. at Jane B. Moore Field on the SEC Network and Auburn Sports Network.