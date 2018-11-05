AUBURN | No. 11 Auburn’s depleted roster got a boost before Tuesday’s season-opener against South Alabama with the return of Samir Doughty.

The VCU transfer, who sat out last season, suffered a high ankle sprain on Oct. 23.

“Samir Doughty is back. He practiced yesterday. He is likely to play tomorrow,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Typically my rules are—first of all, I don’t decide when they’re ready, the trainers decide, along with the student-athletes. But if you can’t go through a contact practice, which typically would happen two days before a game, not the day before, then you probably aren’t going to be ready to play.

“And since Samir was able to go through a contact practice Sunday, he’s available for Tuesday. So I would call him likely.”