Doughty returns from injury
AUBURN | No. 11 Auburn’s depleted roster got a boost before Tuesday’s season-opener against South Alabama with the return of Samir Doughty.
The VCU transfer, who sat out last season, suffered a high ankle sprain on Oct. 23.
“Samir Doughty is back. He practiced yesterday. He is likely to play tomorrow,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Typically my rules are—first of all, I don’t decide when they’re ready, the trainers decide, along with the student-athletes. But if you can’t go through a contact practice, which typically would happen two days before a game, not the day before, then you probably aren’t going to be ready to play.
“And since Samir was able to go through a contact practice Sunday, he’s available for Tuesday. So I would call him likely.”
Doughty’s return gives Auburn eight scholarship players available for the opening week. Center Austin Wiley is out until the end of this week or early next week with a foot injury while wing forward Danjel Purifoy won’t be eligible to play until the UAB game on Dec. 15.
Having missed three weeks and yet to play in his first Auburn game, Doughty won’t be counted on for big minutes against the Jaguars.
“The whole learning curve, all that we’ve done in three or four weeks without him, all the experiences — he didn’t play in our exhibition game, he didn’t play in our scrimmage, he’s missed the last couple — he’s behind. We’ll get him caught up,” Pearl said. “It’s great to have him back. Long-term, it’s going to make us a much better basketball team. Again, it’s just trying to put it all together here early in the season.”
Tip-off at the Auburn Arena is scheduled for at 8 p.m. on SEC Network.