“I think that Samir is the kind of guy that when he’s out there he’ll make everyone better offensively,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “He can make plays defensively. He’s a smart player. Offensively, he can create off the bounce. He’s a good offensive passer.”

Samir Doughty, who sat out last season after transferring from VCU, should bring a playmaking wing to the offensive end of the floor.

AUBURN | Auburn will certainly have more size than it did a year ago. But thanks to a transfer, it should also have another key ingredient it was missing last season.

Doughty’s passing ability is something that’s mentioned by just about every player including Auburn’s assist leader from last year, point guard Jared Harper.

“I think he’s going to be one of the sleepers this year in the SEC,” said Harper. “He can do everything. He can score, he can defend and he can pass just as well as anyone else in the conference or in the country. I’m sure he’s going to shock a lot of people this year with the way that he performs.”

Doughty is capable of backing up the point guard position but should do most of his damage this season from the wing where he can shoot, drive and finish at the rim, or drive and dish it to a teammate.

The driving and distributing comes natural, but Doughty's worked hard in the offseason to improve his 3-point shooting. The ability to knock down those shots will force opponents to extend their defense and open up those driving lanes.

“I've been working on my shooting a lot,” Doughty said. “Coach Pearl likes to shoot a lot of 3s, so I’ve just have been working on my perimeter game.”

It’s been a long wait for Doughty, who averaged 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 2016-17 as a redshirt freshman at VCU. To say he’s looking forward to Auburn’s opener against South Alabama Nov. 6 would be an understatement.

“I can't wait to play a real game,” Doughty said. “I've been playing against my teammates for the last year or so. I'm just ready to compete against other players right now.

“(Sitting out) was tough but I just used it as a learning point so I got to learn our offense, learn where Coach wants people at and learn the shots that he likes,” he added. “I just used it as a good learning year. I didn't put my head down so much about not playing, especially when those guys are playing good out there and winning games.”