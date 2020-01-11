AUBURN | It was just a matter of time before Samir Doughty got his shooting stroke back on track. After struggling from the floor in five of the last six games, the senior had a team-high 17 points to lead No. 5 Auburn to an 82-60 win over Georgia at Auburn Arena.

The Tigers remain undefeated, improving to 15-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC, the third-best start in program history.

“Samir shot it off the bounce a little bit, had a little rhythm to his shooting,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “I think he gets off when he plays in a more complete game. We knew that Georgia would not press him up too much, kind of tempt him to shoot a little bit. To me, when he’s in those situations, I want guys on the backside go to rebound for him so he has the confidence to go ahead and take those shots. It was good.”

Doughty is Auburn's leading scorer along with one of its best defenders. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

Doughty made 6 of 12 from the floor including 2 of 5 from 3-point range. He added six rebounds, four assists and one steal, after shooting 31.7 percent from the floor and 23.3 percent (7 of 30) from beyond the arc in his last six games. “I think it meant a lot for him,” senior Anfernee McLemore said. “I know that he's a high-caliber shooter, so whether he's in a shooting slump or not, I believe the next one's going in, and I believe he does, as well. And a lot of people on the team do, as well. “So we're going to keep that confidence to keep letting him shoot the shots he's shooting and just try to rebound it.” Allen Flanigan had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals, and McLemore 12 points and six rebounds as Auburn out-scored Georgia 34-13 off the bench. J’Von McCormick added nine points and three assists, Austin Wiley eight points, seven rebounds and one blocked shot, Danjel Purifoy seven points and eight rebounds, and Isaac Okoro seven points, three assists and three blocks.