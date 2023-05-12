"It was a long day at the field but, man, what a great day," Kason Howell told the Auburn Network. "We just wanted to come out and be the same team we’ve been the last two weeks and that’s what we did. It was just a very professional day from our whole team."

No. 23 Auburn swept Ole Miss in a doubleheader Friday at Swayze Field to improve to 29-19-1 overall and pull even at 13-13 in the SEC for the first time this season.

The Tigers pounded out 17 hits including five doubles and three home runs in a 16-4 run-rule win in game one before Tommy Vail had his best outing of the season in a 8-2 win in game two.

"All in all about as good a day of baseball as we’ve had, especially in a doubleheader," AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. "Vail, that’s his best outing in an Auburn uniform. They just weren’t seeing him good, he was hitting his spots and the curve ball started landing."

Vail (5-1) allowed just one run on two hits in 8.0 innings. He struck out six and issued one walk on 107 pitches. He retired the final 14 batters he faced.

"After beating them that bad in the first game, I knew the first couple of innings were going to be crucial," Vail told the Auburn Network. "Just got them down early and we were able to finish them."

Will Cannon allowed a run on two hits in the ninth.

Ike Irish was 2 of 4 with three RBI in game two including his fourth home run of the season. Cole Foster and Bobby Pierce had two hits apiece while Cooper McMurray, Howell and Caden Green drove in a run apiece.

Nate LaRue started the slugfest in game one with a three-run home run in the second inning and Foster hit two home runs including a solo shot in fourth and a three-run blast in the eighth.

Howell hit three doubles and drove in four runs while Green was 2 of 2 with three RBI.

"Our bottom three in that first game absolutely showed out," said Thompson. "Kason was in the seven hole, Green had a couple of hits and LaRue’s three-run homer was absolutely huge."

Tanner Bauman (4-1) earned the win with 3.1 shutout innings out of the bullpen. AU starter Chase Allsup allowed three runs, two earned, in 2.1 innings while Konner Copeland allowed a run in 2.1 innings.

The series concludes Saturday at 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network.