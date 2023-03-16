March has a way of creating unexpected heroes.

Tre Donaldson had not posted a double-digit scoring game since Dec. 21, but on Thursday, the freshman point guard went three-for-three from beyond the arc and posted 11 points to help lead Auburn to an 83-75 first-round win over Iowa.

“I’ve been working hard on it all year, all week,” Donaldson said. “I worked extra hard this week just knowing that we were coming into March Madness as a freshman, just wanted to be prepared mentally. I feel confidence wise I’m ahead of all freshmen when it comes to that because I can be in big moments and not be rattled. And that’s what I did tonight.”

In Auburn’s most important game, Donaldson played 13 minutes after playing a combined 13 minutes in Auburn's previous two games.

“It felt good to be out there, man,” he said. “It was a dream come true, being in March Madness. My hard work and dedication, just staying positive and being right and ready, like BP always said — that's all that was tonight. My confidence was through the roof”