Donaldson's energy, shotmaking sparks Auburn
March has a way of creating unexpected heroes.
Tre Donaldson had not posted a double-digit scoring game since Dec. 21, but on Thursday, the freshman point guard went three-for-three from beyond the arc and posted 11 points to help lead Auburn to an 83-75 first-round win over Iowa.
“I’ve been working hard on it all year, all week,” Donaldson said. “I worked extra hard this week just knowing that we were coming into March Madness as a freshman, just wanted to be prepared mentally. I feel confidence wise I’m ahead of all freshmen when it comes to that because I can be in big moments and not be rattled. And that’s what I did tonight.”
In Auburn’s most important game, Donaldson played 13 minutes after playing a combined 13 minutes in Auburn's previous two games.
“It felt good to be out there, man,” he said. “It was a dream come true, being in March Madness. My hard work and dedication, just staying positive and being right and ready, like BP always said — that's all that was tonight. My confidence was through the roof”
Donaldson’s most important play of the night was arguably not a made shot or an assist, which he had two of. Iowa stole the ball away down 42-36 with Kris Murray leaking out wide open. Instead of watching, Donaldson hustled back to force a miss which led a K.D. Johnson three on the other end. That three sparked a 16-5 Auburn run.
“Always the little things,” Donaldson said. “Always be ready to do the little things. Me just getting my hand on that ball and forcing a tough layup and Lior (Berman) just busting his butt off to grab the rebound, that’s what that led to that run, just those little plays, little effort plays. Little things like that win you games and that’s what happened tonight.”
There was no one happier for Donaldson than his point guard counterpart, Wendell Green, who had struggled up to that point.
“Relaxed. I'm relaxed,” Green said. “I'm like, 'Just keep going, bro. Just keep going.' I'm cheering him on, just like he's been cheering me on all year. It felt great for him to do that. Got my legs ready to finish the game. When I went in, he told me, 'Go finish the game.' And I told him that I've got him. It just felt good for him to do that. I'm proud of him, to be a freshman and do that on the big stage.”