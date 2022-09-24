AUBURN | It was a defensive game and the best defensive player came to play. Edge Derick Hall had six tackles, three tackles-for-loss, two sacks and an interception to lead Auburn to a 17-14 overtime win over Missouri. “Derick’s a captain. There’s a reason why he is,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “And you know he’s going to step up.”

Hall showed off his wide receiver skills on a 19-yard interception return. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

Hall’s interception came on a tipped pass by Nehemiah Pritchett, which he returned to the Missouri 24-yard line. Five plays later Tank Bigsby ran into the end zone for a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter. “That was amazing,” said defensive lineman Colby Wooden. “I thought he was going to let it go through his hands, because I’ve seen him drop quite a few. “Yeah, Derick—shoutout to Derick. Derick helped us out tremendously—on the edge, making tackles, making plays when we needed him.” Hall said he leaned on his experience as a high school wide receiver on his 19-yard interception return. “It was great,” said Hall. “Just everybody playing together. Rushing, coverage and playing together. One thing we say, tipped balls are picked balls. So obviously, I was blessed to be able to pick that ball and take it back a little bit.”