Dominating performance by Hall
AUBURN | It was a defensive game and the best defensive player came to play.
Edge Derick Hall had six tackles, three tackles-for-loss, two sacks and an interception to lead Auburn to a 17-14 overtime win over Missouri.
“Derick’s a captain. There’s a reason why he is,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “And you know he’s going to step up.”
Hall’s interception came on a tipped pass by Nehemiah Pritchett, which he returned to the Missouri 24-yard line. Five plays later Tank Bigsby ran into the end zone for a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter.
“That was amazing,” said defensive lineman Colby Wooden. “I thought he was going to let it go through his hands, because I’ve seen him drop quite a few.
“Yeah, Derick—shoutout to Derick. Derick helped us out tremendously—on the edge, making tackles, making plays when we needed him.”
Hall said he leaned on his experience as a high school wide receiver on his 19-yard interception return.
“It was great,” said Hall. “Just everybody playing together. Rushing, coverage and playing together. One thing we say, tipped balls are picked balls. So obviously, I was blessed to be able to pick that ball and take it back a little bit.”
The defense came up big throughout the game. Missouri had seven 3-and-outs and punted eight times. Mizzou was just 4 of 13 on third downs.
On the game’s final play, running back Nathaniel Peat broke free for a 20-yard run down the left sideline before fumbling into the end zone. Cayden Brides hopped on the ball for a touchback and the win.
“Being there and just watching him get on top of that ball, it was just a big sigh of relief,” said Hall. “Just because of all the hard work we put in this week and the preparation that we had coming into this game. That was huge.”
Auburn improves to 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in the SEC. The Tigers host LSU next Saturday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.