"He gets push in the middle and anytime you can get push in the middle, from a quarterback standpoint, it changes things,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He did that.”

Brown led a dominating Auburn defense with three tackles-for-loss and two sacks, both career highs, as the 8th-ranked Tigers beat No. 17 Texas A&M 28-20 win at Kyle Field to open SEC play with a win and remain undefeated at 4-0.

There may have been some injury concerns for Derrick Brown before the game, but there certainly weren’t any afterwards.

Brown, who was listed as questionable all week after leaving the previous game against Kent State with an upper body contusion, added four tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

“You got to play gap sound,” the All-American defensive tackle told the Auburn Network. “They want to hit their gaps, they want to knock you across and displace you. You’ve got to be able to hold your gap. Just like Coach Steele says, we’re one defense. In order for that one defense to work, you’ve got to be able to do your job. Do your job and not try to do everybody else’s."

Auburn’s defense held the Aggies to 56 rushing yards on 21 carries, an average of 2.7 yards per carry. The unit totaled seven tackles-for-loss and three sacks.

“Our defense stoped the run, now,” Malzahn said. “That was an impressive deal. They’ve got a very good offense, their receivers are scary and their quarterback when he has time is really good. That was an impressive effort by our defense.”

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene led Auburn with eight tackles. Linebacker K.J. Britt added seven tackles and one tackle-for-loss. Javaris Davis had two pass breakups and Tyrone Truesdell had a sack.

Auburn will host Mississippi State next Saturday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Bulldogs are 3-1 after beating Kentucky 28-13 earlier Saturday.