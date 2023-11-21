Dominating first half
AUBURN | It was a dominating first half, but quite the opposite in the second.
And like most coaches in November, Bruce Pearl wasn’t all that pleased despite Auburn’s 84-54 win over Alabama A&M Tuesday night at Neville Arena.
"That first half team can win some games. That second half team couldn't win an SEC game. Not a one," said Pearl.
The Tigers, which improve to 4-1 on the season, closed the first half on a 21-1 run to lead the Bulldogs 49-15 at the break. AU totaled 13 assists and had just one turnover.
It was sloppier in the second half as AU was out-scored 39-35 and had just six assists and 12 turnovers.
“We’re trying to put a good game together all the way through, and that’s just not something we did today,” said senior center Dylan Cardwell. “We as a team have to be more disciplined and locked in in the second half, and not just take these games for granted.”
Chaney Johnson led Auburn with 15 points. He added four rebounds, two steals and one block. Aden Holloway had 13 points and Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome 10 apiece.
Cardwell had six points and a team-high nine rebounds, and Chad Baker-Mazara had six points and a team-high six assists.
AU shot 47.3 percent from the floor including 6 of 24 from 3-point range, and out-rebounded the Bulldogs 48-27.
AU debuted a new starting lineup with point guards Holloway and Tre Donaldson in the backcourt, and Cardwell replacing Broome at center.
"It had to do with some in-house stuff. Has nothing to do with anything else," said Pearl.
Auburn returns to action Nov. 29 against Virginia Tech in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Tip-off at Neville Arena is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. CT on ESPN2.