AUBURN | It was a dominating first half, but quite the opposite in the second. And like most coaches in November, Bruce Pearl wasn’t all that pleased despite Auburn’s 84-54 win over Alabama A&M Tuesday night at Neville Arena. "That first half team can win some games. That second half team couldn't win an SEC game. Not a one," said Pearl.

Williams scored all 10 of his points in the first half. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

The Tigers, which improve to 4-1 on the season, closed the first half on a 21-1 run to lead the Bulldogs 49-15 at the break. AU totaled 13 assists and had just one turnover. It was sloppier in the second half as AU was out-scored 39-35 and had just six assists and 12 turnovers. “We’re trying to put a good game together all the way through, and that’s just not something we did today,” said senior center Dylan Cardwell. “We as a team have to be more disciplined and locked in in the second half, and not just take these games for granted.”