FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — This upcoming weekend, Gus Malzahn and Kenny Dillingham will meet to discuss the quarterback competition further.

It's part of what Dillingham calls the exit-interview process following spring practice. From there, Malzahn may be able to give more clarity about the quarterback competition going forward.

Dillingham prefers to defer to Malzahn when it comes to specifics on the quarterback battle. He knows his role within the offense and the decision-making process right now. Dillingham said his working relationship with Malzahn — who has taken over control of the offense — lines up with what he anticipated when he took the job.

"It's exactly what I expected. He's going to be hands-on, which he should be," Dillingham said. "For me, it's exactly what I expected, for him to be extremely hands-on, and I like it because he's the head football coach. When your head coach is hands-on, when your head coach is involved, your players feel that and the players feed off it. I think our players fed off that this spring."

And before Dillingham dove deeper into the working relationship, he wanted to make one thing clear about Malzahn.

"You can say what you will, but he still has the No. 2 and fourth offense in the history of the SEC. He still had the No. 1 offense in the country twice. He' still, I believe, the second-longest tenured coach in the SEC. There's only three coaches in his tenure that have played in the SEC title game his amount of times since he's been a head coach," Dillingham said. "When you think about the success he's had, he's had the eighth-best winning percentage over the last seven years since he's been here. When you look at his success, it speaks for itself."

So Dillingham wants to play his role that he was brought in to serve. He wants to be a motivator. He wants to be a quarterback instructor. He wants to give his take on play-calling where he and Malzahn see fit, like when he called plays during A-Day. He wants to discuss each quarterback's merit in the competition.

One thing many have noted Dillingham brings to the equation: energy. He's a high-strung practice field personality.

And, he's found his niche in that role — the youthful motivator.

"Well I mean, I’m 28. I better be — I better be jogging around. I mean, when I’m 58 maybe I’ll get a Segway or some new technology and go around. But right now, you know, that’s kind of who I am," he said. "I mean, I’man all-in type of guy. I’m energetic, on the field, off the field, whatever I do. That’s kind of who I am. So when I hit the field, I’m going to be who I am. And I’ll always be that way, as long as my un-athletic knees allow me to."