"I'm glad we caught it early because, had this not been detected, it could've been a much more serious injury down the road," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.

True freshman wing Devan Cambridge will miss three-to-four weeks with a stress fracture in his right foot, an Auburn basketball team spokesperson told reporters Thursday afternoon.

“Devan is disappointed. We're disappointed because he had broken through as one of the freshmen that could have an impact on our team. He still can, but this is obviously going to put him some behind."



A 3-star guard/forward hybrid out of Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.), Cambridge, the final signee in Auburn's 2019 class, committed to the Tigers on July 17 — three days after Pearl and company offered.

Auburn plays Eckerd in its exhibition game in two weeks (Nov. 1) before opening its 2019-20 campaign Nov. 5 against Georgia Southern.

