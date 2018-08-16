AUBURN — Auburn's 2017 recruiting class at wide receiver can be a confusing topic.

Auburn only took one wide receiver, per Rivals rankings, in that cycle. Noah Igbioghene has since flipped over to the defensive side of the ball to play cornerback. Technically speaking, athlete JaTarvious "Boobee" Whitlow signed with the intention of playing wide receiver. He grew into a running back.

It paints the picture of why the Tigers sought the four-prospect class they did in the 2018 class. The four freshmen, deservedly so, have been the talk of preseason camp whenever questions arise about young receivers.

One name, a non-freshman, sometimes gets lost in that shuffle: Devan Barrett.

"Devan's great. He has his own, significant role," former Tampa Catholic (Fla.) teammate Nate Craig-Myers said. "He's a quick, shifty guy, and he's definitely going to help us out this year."

Barrett has unexpectedly, effectively and somewhat quietly filled the void left behind by Whitlow and Igbinoghene in the Class of 2017 receiver room.

His move to wide receiver this spring made sense given his pass-catching skill set. Barrett appeared in 11 of 14 games as a true freshman. He carried the ball 14 times, but he also caught 10 passes with a touchdown. Gus Malzahn and Chip Lindsey began to use Barrett more in the passing game out of the backfield, and realized his skill set may be better suited out wide.

Barrett has been working behind senior returning starter Ryan Davis, so his path to the field will be contested. But Lindsey said Barrett has shown an ability different enough from Davis that warrants reps from that receiver position.

"He’s playing behind Ryan Davis, so obviously his touches may be a little limited, but one thing we do with Devan is we use him more than just at wideout. We use him different than we do Ryan Davis because he’s got a running back skill set," Lindsey said. "I know last year we had five or so things he was really good at that we figured ways to get him the ball. We’ll probably do some of that too, but at the same time I think Devan needs to get himself into the rotation as an every-down player, and he’s continuing to improve for sure. ... He's an explosive guy. He's a talented guy."

While Barrett's move was initially pitched as temporary, it has taken on a level of permanence. It will be rare to see Barrett line up in the backfield, or at least take handoffs from the backfield. He still has the potential to be used in an Eli Stove-type role or in the quick perimeter game much like he got involved out the backfield.

Malzahn specifically pointed to Barrett's "dual-threat" ability after the Wednesday scrimmage.

"He did a little of both. He played a little more receiver today than that. He's that dual-threat guy," Malzahn said. "We know exactly what we have with him. He's really starting to develop into a sound receiver too. You can see the light coming on."





