“I think we're looking pretty good,” Davis said. “Not really just saying this, but honestly feeling like this, probably the best two weeks of practice we've had all season. I can tell you that. Guys have been locked in, guys have been focused.”

And he’s pretty confident going into Friday’s matchup against Purdue in the Music City Bowl.

NASHVILLE | Deshaun Davis has a pretty good read on his team. He should. Auburn’s senior linebacker has played in 51 games and participated in countless practices.

The Tigers’ defense is not exactly coming into the game on a hot streak after allowing a combined 1,016 yards and 79 points in November losses to Georgia and Alabama.

A 7-5 regular season fell fall short of expectations.

“We all signed up to come and get this victory, we all made a statement that we want to play our best football game this week, and Friday we're going to get the opportunity to,” Davis said. “We know we're playing against an explosive offense, we feel like we're an explosive defense also, so it's gonna be strength on strength and hopefully we can outdo their strengths.”

Davis will be facing a Purdue offense that is fourth in the Big Ten and 43rd nationally averaging 31.9 points per game, and second in the conference and 24th nationally averaging 459.0 yards per game.

The Boilermakers totaled 539 yards in a 49-20 blowout win over then-No. 2 Ohio State in October.

That explosive offense certainly has the attention of Auburn’s defense.

“Just being focused man ... a lot of people been locked in, lotta people have been paying attention to small details at correcting their craft, they've been going a long way. I'm excited to see how it plays on Friday,” Davis said.

Kickoff at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT Friday on ESPN.