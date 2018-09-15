“I’ve got to make that play. If I make that play, we were going to win, it seems like. I put that on me,” said Davis. “It’s not totally my fault but as a leader and an impact player on this team, I’m expected to make that play.”

With No. 7 Auburn leading No. 12 LSU 21-13 midway through the fourth quarter, quarterback Joe Burrow connected on a 71-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Derrick Dillon as the visiting Tigers roared back for a 22-21 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

In reality, Auburn’s defense made plenty of mistakes on the play starting at the line of scrimmage where Burrow was able to drop back on first down and step up into the pocket without any pressure. His lofted pass sailed just over the extended arms of Davis at midfield as Dillon cut across the field and down the right sideline.

Dillon was able to run past safety Daniel Thomas, who took a bad angle, and slip past a diving tackle attempt by safety Jeremiah Dinson at the 11-yard line.

“He’s going to do that because that’s Deshaun,” Dinson said. “It could be my fault too. I didn’t make the tackle I was supposed to make. I could have stopped them in the red zone. We could have had a chance to hold them to a field goal. That’s Deshaun, and it’s not his fault. We play as a whole. The defense has 11 guys.”

That play and the loss spoiled what was an outstanding performance by Davis, Auburn’s All-SEC senior linebacker. He led the defense with 13 tackles, 4.0 tackles-for-loss and 1.0 sacks. He also broke up a pass and had two quarterback hurries.

And now, Davis will be asked to step up in the locker room and help get his teammates over a tough loss and focused on correcting mistakes and preparing for next Saturday’s game against Arkansas.

“It’s going to be tough. I ain’t going to lie to you,” Davis said. “As a leader they look to me for stuff like that. Coach was already talking to me in the locker room and stuff. We’ve got to respond the right way. One (loss) can’t turn into two or three.

“After this game, it’s done. We’ve got to put it behind us. We’ve still got a tough road in front. We can’t let this game dictate or season. We’ve got a good team. We should have won that game.”