“So before the ball is snapped, I’m definitely going to look around and just take in the environment, take in the atmosphere, one of the best rivalries in college football, in front of one of the best fanbases in college football, playing one of the best teams. You know, just going to war with my brothers, just leaning on each other, trying to go out and compete and get a win.”

“It’s everything to me,” Davis said. “Being from the Mobile area, there’s a ton of Alabama fans. It’s like 20 to one, Alabama to Auburn. So I was kind of an outcast when I chose Auburn. To this day, when I go home, I hear about it. It’s kind of been fun to be on the other side of having bragging rights, for the past year, but leading up to this game, it’s my last one, last Iron Bowl, last regular-season game, probably my last time wearing a white uniform at Auburn University.

He’s had his share of ups and downs, big wins and tough losses, but nothing means more to the Mobile, Ala., native than playing in the Iron Bowl against in-state rival Alabama.

AUBURN | When Deshaun Davis arrived in Auburn the summer of 2014, the Tigers were fresh off an SEC Championship and a close loss in the national championship game.

But it’s after kickoff that Davis plan to take his game to a previously never-before-seen level.

“When that ball snaps, I’m going to be on 10. I can tell you that now,” he said. “I’m going to play with every ounce of energy that I’ve ever had. I’m going to leave it all on the field and hopefully my teammates can match my intensity.”

Davis helped Auburn to a 26-14 home win over then-No. 1 Alabama last season, and that experience is a plus for Davis and the Tigers’ returning players as they try to pull off one of the biggest upsets in series history.

Auburn will go into Bryant-Denny as a 24.5-point underdog to No. 1 Alabama

“Last year was last year. We were a totally different team. They were a totally different team,” Davis said. “But in the back of your mind, you can always say, ‘Yeah, we were picked to lose last year but we didn’t.’ It’s just like that kind of reassurance, if you need it, to go back to it and say, ‘Yeah, we actually can beat this team.’ A lot of people, I feel—Alabama is a really good team. They have a really good dynasty. But I think a lot of people fear the logo of Alabama.

“Like I say, they go out and they execute at an extremely high level. They dominate their opponent. But sometimes you can see from the first play of the game, some teams are defeated. That’s just something that we can’t afford to do going in Saturday. I can tell you right now, they don’t need any help. We’re in a hostile environment, on the road. We’ve just got to go out and play our game.”

And Davis didn’t hesitate when asked if he feared the Alabama logo.

“No. I fear no one’s logo. I fear God,” he said.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.